AWA Racing has shown the livery of the Corvettes that it will field for the first time at the start of the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

These are two different colors for the pair of Z06 GT3.Rs entered in the GTD Class by the American team, which will however collaborate with the brand given that the cars are making their debut on the track.

Not only do the shades stand out between #13 and #17, but also the design chosen in collaboration with the sponsors present on the cars, which we will see in action for the first time at the 24h of Daytona at the end of January.

Photo by: AWA Racing AWA Racing, Corvette Z06 GT3.R

In Florida, the #13 that official driver Alex Lynn will drive together with Matt Bell, Orey Fidani and Lars Kern will appear in an intense yellow base, typical Corvette Racing color, with a black central band that also appears on the side and on the lower part of the muzzle, as well as at the rear.

The other driver of the American company, Nicolas Varrone, will instead captain the crew of #17 assisted by Anthony Mantella, Thomas Merrill and Charlie Eastwood; their Corvette is matt green, with a red central band edged in white which we also see in the lower part of the side.

We remind you that the starters for the entire Stars and Stripes season are Orey Fidani/Bell, plus Kern for the Endurance Cup, and Mantella/Varrone, to whom Merrill is added.