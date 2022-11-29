Preparations for the new sportscar era are in full swing: Cadillac, Acura, BMW and Porsche are all racing against time to get their new LMDhs ready for the 24h of Daytona in January.

In addition to private testing, the four manufacturers have shared the track several times in recent months, most recently at Sebring, with the opportunity to compare their performance and reliability.

Although the teams are constantly observing what each other is doing in the pits, Bourdais believes it is difficult to make meaningful comparisons without knowing the kind of setup in which rival manufacturers run their cars.

“It’s hard to know who is using a certain amount of downforce and power, because even in the window you’re given, which is always 480kW to 520kW, there’s always at least 60hp difference,” said the Cadillac driver. Chip Ganassi Racing at Motorsport.com.

“We, for example, were around 500 kW, but with the conditions at that moment, they were actually a little less. So, if someone goes to the max maybe you can tell from the lap time. But you never know who’s doing what in terms of aerodynamics and whatnot. It’s a bit like playing cat and mouse, trying to evaluate everything.”

“In the end we spent more time trying to improve and make our material more reliable than trying to understand and estimate the position of the rivals, because all you can do is the best.”

“You can try to spend your time and energy figuring out what other people are doing, but you won’t be able to make your car faster. So it’s better to focus on yourself and I think we have succeeded.”

Acura’s Filipe Albuquerque also stressed that it’s best for manufacturers to focus on their programs and not try to gauge the competition.

However, he admitted that both drivers and engineers can’t help but watch the lap times of other cars, even though some parameters make it nearly impossible to predict the speed of rivals.

“We all look at other people’s lap times, taking them on our cell phone or stopwatch,” the Wayne Taylor Racing driver told Motorsport.com.

“Every time a manufacturer does a good time, we all say: ‘Did you see? It’s really impressive.’ And it’s interesting to see that the engineers stay focused on their programme, sometimes not even thinking about it.”

“But then, during the meeting, your brain finally does the math and thinks about whether or not the same things can be done. It’s interesting.”

“What I keep saying is that, even if I set an exceptional lap time, with Cadillac or BMW a second behind, how much potential do the others still have to express? Thinking only of fuel, 80 kg of petrol can be removed from the car and make a big tempo with new tyres”.

“Also, we’re testing different Michelin compounds that affect the times a bit. There are too many variables that can make you go faster or slower, depending on each manufacturer’s program and engine power at that stage of the test. I’m moments where you try to learn a lot of things”.

Cadillac on the right track

Cadillac has already homologated its V-LMDh after a pair of 12-hour endurance tests at Sebring that were meant to simulate the second round of the 2023 IMSA season.

Bourdais was particularly impressed with the car’s reliability and believes the GM marque is in good shape ahead of the IMSA Daytona test in December.

“We completed the 24-hour simulation in Sebring, which was beyond my expectations,” said the Frenchman.

“We had a couple of glitches with sensors and other things. The battery and ECU codes need to be cleared because there are a lot of safety mechanisms that would make you lose the race if something like that happened.”

“But mechanically the car ran flawlessly. We probably lost 15-20 minutes here and there on electronics, but mechanically it’s an incredibly reliable machine and we didn’t have any problems at Sebring, which says a lot given how tough this track is on the components.”

“I think everyone has been very satisfied with how things have gone. We have done a lot of kilometres. I think everything is going in the right direction.”