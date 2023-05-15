As the green came, the two Porsche 963s of Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet obstructed each other in turn 2; both went wide, allowing Colin Braun (Meyer Shank Racing, Acura), who started quickly, to move into the lead followed by Pipo Derani (Action Express Racing, Cadillac V-Series).

Jaminet rallied to take third place by overtaking the two BMW M Hybrid V8s of Connor De Phillippi and Philipp Eng and Wayne Taylor Racing’s Acura driven by Ricky Taylor. The Australian dropped to seventh ahead of Bourdais’ Cadillac-Chip Ganassi Racing and Tijmen van der Helm in the new JDC-Miller MotorSport Porsche 963.

After Campbell pushed Jarett Andretti’s Aston Martin into the grass and into the barriers at the pitlane entrance, all nine GTP cars pitted, and leader Braun dropped to seventh fueling and changing tyres. Derani instead got ahead of De Phillippi, Bourdais, Eng and Van der Helm. Meanwhile, Porsche’s day got worse with Campbell being awarded a drive-through penalty for the incident with Andretti.

On lap 33, Braun overtook Eng’s BMW on the climb between turns 5 and 6. The loss of acceleration from the BMW allowed Filipe Albuquerque (WTR-Acura) and Jaminet to make their way, causing the BMW to drop back #24 in seventh place.

With 1h42m to go, John Farano collided with the LMP2 of Tower Motorsports at turn 5 and therefore new Safety Car. All the GTP cars pitted and MSR did Braun on fuel only so their Acura took the lead ahead of Derani and Albuquerque.

Nick Tandy took the wheel of the #6 Porsche and rejoined in fourth position, ahead of the #25 BMW now driven by Nick Yelloly and the #7 Porsche passed to Felipe Nasr. Van der Zande replaced Bourdais in the Cadillac-CGR, ahead of the #24 BMW of Augusto Farfus and the Porsche JDC-Miller of Mike Rockenfeller.

Derani kept up the pressure on Braun and, on lap two after the restart, passed the Acura into turn 3 to take the lead. Further back, Nasr’s #7 Porsche went off the road at the Corkscrew exit shortly after passing Tandy, and the impact was severe enough to send him into the pits for repairs.

Tandy dropped to fifth behind Van der Zande, who found himself locked behind the two Acuras. Van der Zande then passed Albuquerque to take third position and closed on the struggling Braun. Once Braun was demoted, Albuquerque followed.

At that moment the Cadillacs were about to do one-two, with Derani and Van der Zande 14 seconds apart. Tandy took fourth from Braun into Turn 2 on lap 55 as the BMWs successively passed the struggling MSR’s Acura. A fully fit Yelloly passed Tandy and moved up to 4th with just over an hour to go.

This prompted the Briton to pit and then Derani also pitted, handing the car to Alexander Sims with a 20 second lead. The others followed soon after, with Tom Blomqvist replacing Braun at Acura-MSR.

The last to stop – the CGR Caddy and the BMWs – pitted just before a new Full Course Yellow was due to Aaron Telitz’s Lexus RC F hitting the wall on the outside of the final corner.

At the restart, 41′ from the end, Sims passed Van der Zande, while Yelloly, Tandy, Albuquerque and Farfus completed the Top6. Van der Zande passed on the outside of Sims in turn 3 to take the lead. Tandy then snatched third place from Yelloly. Ten minutes later, with Albuquerque hooking up the #25 BMW, while Yelloly dropped down the order.

Tandy passed Sims for second place with 15 minutes to go, finding himself with 4″4s to catch up to Van der Zande, who then got the better of him by 3″8s.

Sims finishes third, 7″ but with over 10 seconds ahead of Acura-WTR.

#11: TDS Racing, ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP2

Ben Keating (PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports) took the lead early in the race as he passed the Crowdstrike Racing by APR Oreca driven by George Kurtz, with Steven Thomas (TDS Racing) third.

However, with 25′ to go, Kurtz’s co-driver Ben Hanley sent the Era Motorsports Oreca into a half-spin with Ryan Dalziel on top of it on the main straight, allowing Mikkel Jensen to win to the delight of TDS Racing.

#9: Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R (992), GTD PRO: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

Mercedes and Porsche win in GTD PRO and GTD

The Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R in the hands of Klaus Bachler led the GTD PRO field at the start, with Roman de Angelis (Heart of Racing – Aston Martin Vantage) in pursuit and leading GTD car.

This was being chased by two other GTD PROs, the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes driven by Daniel Juncadella and Alex Riberas in the second Aston-HoR. Kellymoss with Riley’s Porsche with Alec Udell riding was followed by Jordan Taylor’s Corvette and Madison Snow’s Paul Miller Racing BMW M4.

After the first neutralization, Bachler ran a red light on the pit exit – for which he received a 60-second Stop & Go penalty – and thus it was Taylor’s Corvette that took the lead in the GTD Pro class ahead of Jack’s Lexus Hawksworth.

After the third SC, Kellymoss and Riley took the lead, with Alec Udell ahead of Kay Van Berlo, who had pitted earlier, and were chased by the BMWs of Turner with Bill Auberlen and Robbie Foley on top. In GTD PRO, Alex Riberas’ Aston HoR finished ahead of Antonio Garcia, now in a Corvette.

Udell had to pit with 63′ to go, while Van Berlo pitted soon after, leaving the BMWs of Turner and Paul Miller in the top three places, until they too pitted.

Andy Lally moved into the GTD lead in the Magnus Racing Aston, ahead of Van Berlo and Auberlen, while Ross Gunn drove the GTD PRO ahead of Garcia. However, the latter pair violated the SC wave-by rules and had to pit for stop-and-hold penalties.

Jules Gounon’s Mercedes-WeatherTech returned to the lead in the GTD Pro, ahead of the previously penalized Porsche Pfaff and the #14 Lexus, albeit in 12th and 14th positions among the GTs. Van Berlo passed Lally with 20′ to go, and soon Lally too had to give up second position to Auberlen. Less than 10′ from the end, Lally also lost third place to Julian Andlauer (replacing Udell).

Van Berlo won the GTD with a 10″ margin over Auberlen, who was two seconds ahead of Andlauer.

Gounon took victory in GTD Pro eight seconds ahead of the No. 14 Lexus, while Ben Barnicoat edged Patrick Pilet by just 0.2 seconds.