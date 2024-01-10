AO Racing has presented another innovative livery for the 2024 season which will see it competing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the first time with an LMP2.

It must be admitted that in terms of fantasy, the American team continues to amaze by maintaining a truly unique, captivating and friendly line.

After the green tyrannosaurus 'Rexy' and his pink sister 'Roxy' appeared on Porsches last year, now comes the little dragon 'Spike' to distinguish the Oreca #99 that PJ Hyett, Paul-Loup Chatin and Matthew Brabham will drive, plus Alex Quinn at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The AO family of animals is expanding, therefore, with the new purple mascot who has his eyes in the headlights of the 07-Gibson LMP2, while the menacing gnashed teeth and nostrils appear on the muzzle.

The fin of the car corresponds to the wings, distinguishable by the orange hue, with the tail winding along the side where you can also glimpse the belly of the little dragon, in a flying position and ready to attack its prey, aka rivals on the track.

Photo by: AO Racing AO Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2

“With his endearing charm, lovable attitude and a touch of ferocity, Spike is destined to capture the hearts of racing fans around the world,” explains the official team statement.

“Spike embodies the spirit of speed and enthusiasm while anxiously awaiting track action. Beneath his friendly exterior lies a fierce determination, symbolizing the relentless pursuit of victory that AO Racing represents.”

“Get ready to embark on an amazing journey with Spike, who brings a perfect mix of friendliness and tenacity to the world of multi-class racing.”

Photo by: AO Racing AO Racing, Oreca 07-Gibson LMP2

Driver and team principal, Gunnar Jeannette, beams when describing this fantastic new livery: “After many months of incubation, we are finally ready to bring Spike into the world of racing.”

“Rexy was such a success around the world in its debut year that we wanted to give all fans a dragon to cheer for in LMP2. We hope everyone gives Spike a warm welcome to the IMSA paddock.”

The video presenting the car is also very nice, with the 'Grrrr' Spike's final to warn opponents.