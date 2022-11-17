TF Sport and Team TGM have reached an agreement to collaborate in the preparation of an Aston Martin to take part in the 24h of Daytona, the first event of the 2023 IMSA Sportscar Championship season to be held next January.

The two teams will be in action in Florida, with the British one handling the set-up of the #64 Vantage GT3 entered in the GTD Class, while TGM will supply the drivers, with team principal Ted Giovanis sharing the wheel with Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb and Owen Trinkler.

The first commitment to training will be the ‘Roar Before the 24’ collective tests which will take place on 20-22 January, while the following week is that of the race, which will start when it will be the evening of Saturday 28 in Italy.

#64 Team TGM-TF Sport, Aston Martin Vantage GT3: Ted Giovanis, Hugh Plumb, Matt Plumb, Owen Trinkler Photo by: TF Sports

“We are really excited to partner with Team TGM at the 24h of Daytona – said Tom Ferrier, managing director of TF Sport – It’s a fantastic event and we hope that our knowledge of Aston Martin can help them achieve a great result and enjoy the transition to a fantastic brand!”.

Ted Giovanis, owner of Team TGM, added: “After much thought and calculations, we felt that TF Sport and Aston Martin offered us the best opportunity to reach the podium in 2023.”

“Although the Aston Martin is new to Team TGM, it is obviously a car that has been very well developed and has been successful in its class. TF Sport have been at the top with Aston Martin and we couldn’t be more delighted to have them.” with us for Daytona”.