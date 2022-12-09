Porsche Motorsport will give a star like Kévin Estre to Wright Motorsports and Volt Racing for the 24h of Daytona, the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship which will take place at the end of January.

A few days ago news had arrived of the partnership between the two teams, which in Florida are fielding a 911 GT3-R with 992 specifications in the GTD Class, driven by Trent Hindman and Alan Brynjolfsson.

The Frenchman, FIA WEC Vice-Champion and one of the great experts of the category, will join the pair before Porsche uses him on the 963 LMDh for 2023.

The crew of Weissach’s car will be completed by Max Root, the 23-year-old American who has already collaborated with Wright Motorsports in 2020 and 2021, to assault the GTD Class.