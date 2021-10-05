Alex Lynn, Aston Martin winner of the GTE Pro category at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, has signed a long-term contract with Chip Ganassi Racing to compete in the IMSA championship at the wheel of a Cadillac.

From what has been learned, Lynn will drive a Cadillac DPi-VR Daytona Prototype in 2022 and this announcement should anticipate the return to the WEC the following year for the General Motors brand with an LMDh prototype.

Ganassi will field two cars in IMSA in 2022. In addition to Lynn the team will welcome Sebastien Bourdais again, while the last two drivers to be announced will be Renger van der Zande and Earl Bamber.

Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, 1st position, kisses the trophy Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lynn, who ended his experience in Formula E after being replaced by Oliver Rowland in Mahindra, did not want to make any statements on the matter but last August he already tested the Cadillac of the Ganassi team at Road America together with Bourdais and Bamber .

Lynn has also already had the opportunity to race in IMSA in 2017 when, at the wheel of a Cadillac DPi dle Wayne Taylor Racing, she won the success at the 12 Hours of Sebring in what, until now, remains her only appearance in the series.

Neither Ganassi nor Cadillac have released any statements regarding the future line-up, but the American manufacturer announced in August its intention to build an LMDh to run in both IMSA and WEC.

A Cadillac spokesperson confirmed that the brand is planning a full participation in the Endurance World Championship and has no interest in taking part exclusively in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Ganassi should be the team that will field the Cadillac LMDhs in the WEC.

Chip Ganassi Racing has already participated in Le Mans with Ford GTs between 2016 and 2019. According to rumors, an announcement about Cadillac’s endurance plans should be imminent.