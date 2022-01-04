AF Corse is already at work for the new 2022 season, indeed we can say that they have never let go. The 2021 season for Amato Ferrari and his team was to be framed, once again, after having won everything possible. The official press release released in these hours announces the commitment to the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The Florida classic promises to be fierce as always and the games will open from 21 to 23 January with the official tests, the so-called Roar Before Rolex 24, where teams and drivers will try to understand the values ​​on the field. A path that will then lead everyone to the three-hour race, better known as the “Qualifying Race” valid for the starting grid. The race will start on January 29 and will be the sixtieth edition.

AF Corse will be at the start in the GTD class with the 488 # 21 which will see a very interesting crew at the wheel, starting with Simon Mann (winner of three Pro-Am titles in the Italian GT Championship) who will be joined by Toni Vilander, always fast and constant in performance and which we appreciated last year, right next to Mann in some races replacing Matteo Cressoni.

WEC LMGTE-Am champion Nicklas Nielsen and two-time Le Mans winner Luis Perez-Companc complete the line-up. For Mann it will be the second participation, after the excellent performances of the 2021 edition. “I can’t wait to go back to Daytona”, comments Simon Mann. “We did a good job last year,” he continues. “This year we hope to do better with Nilsen, Vilander and Perez Companc and obviously with AF Corse.”