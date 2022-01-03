AF Corse will return to compete in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2022, on the occasion of its 60th edition. This was announced by the Amato Ferrari team in a press release, which we report in full.

“AF Corse is pleased to announce its return to the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2022, for its 60th edition. Once again, the Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 number 21 will be driven by the three times Italian GT Pro-Am champion Simon Mann and WEC LMGTE-AM world champion Nicklas Nielsen. This year the two drivers will be joined by former FIA WEC GT world champion Toni Vilander (FIN) and by Luis Perez-Companc, who was twice on the Le Mans podium. The team will race in the GTD Pro Am class“.