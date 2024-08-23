AF Corse has confirmed its presence in the IMSA SportsCar Championship for the entire 2025 season.

Amato Ferrari’s team continues its Stars and Stripes adventure by taking part in the LMP2 class with the #88 Oreca which this year achieved its first victory in the series at Watkins Glen on its debut.

At the 6h race held in June, the 07-Gibson #88 was driven to victory by Luis Pérez-Companc, Bronze driver and main financier of the program, together with the Ferrari officials, Nicklas Nielsen and Lilou Wadoux.

As for next year’s drivers, we will have to wait a little longer to have the official confirmation of the entire crew that will face the commitments of the North American calendar, the first of which is the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona at the end of January.