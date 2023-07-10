The sixth round of the American series saw the participation of 34 cars for a race of 2 hours and 40 minutes on the Mosport track.

Blomqvist led at the start in the #60 ARX-06, nearly touching in Turn 1 with Ricky Taylor in the other Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. Sebastien Bourdais put Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac V-Series.R ahead of Action Express Racing’s in the hands of Pipo Derani in third, while Felipe Nasr was the best of the Porsche 963s in fifth.

Derani passed Bourdais for third place after 50 minutes, while Nasr followed suit shortly after by taking a big risk and rounding him in traffic outside the fearsome Clayton Curve just before the end of the opening hour.

By then, the rest of the GTPs were nearly 20 seconds behind the dominant Acuras. Taylor made his first pit stop after 45 laps, handing the wheel to Filipe Albuquerque, while Blomqvist pitted one lap later for Braun.

In the second hour of the race, the No. 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Nick Yelloly briefly led, after going out of sequence with an early pit stop for fuel alone. The #7 Porsche of Nasr/Matt Campbell cleared ahead of both Cadillacs, with Mathieu Jaminet/Nick Tandy in the #6 Porsche also passing the CGR example, now driven by Renger van der Zande.

Once Yelloly pitted to make way for Connor De Phillippi, the 1-2 Acura was restored. Just before the halfway mark, Braun was hampered in his attempt to pass the #24 BMW of Phillipp Eng but, once he took the lead, the Austrian cut the road with Albuquerque, who was closely following him, approaching the curve 4.

The first full throttle caution was called shortly after when GTD leader Ross Gunn was hit by the tires at high speed in the Esses after a collision with Jules Gounon. Eng’s next moment of insanity occurred when he dodged the FCY security equipment at Moss Corner, for which he was later penalised.

In subsequent pit stops, the WTR and AXR teams filled up on fuel to gain track position, and Albuquerque took the lead ahead of Alexander Sims (replacing Derani) and Braun, who suffered from slow stops.

Albuquerque pitted from the lead with 53′ to go, and this seemed like a stroke of strategic genius, as the second FCY came moments later, when hapless LMP3 driver George Staikos spun at the last corner. Sims also dived into the pits, but he couldn’t do anything as they were declared closed.

The race restarted with 46′ to go, with Braun leading Campbell, Sims, Tandy and van der Zande. Albuquerque was at the rear of the GTP pack but would not have to pit again like most of the drivers up front.

Another GTD collision at Moss Corner resulted in a third neutralization, with MSR avoiding the opportunity to pit Braun, despite Robby Foley’s BMW being held up by broken suspension, to attempt to get to the line with the exhaust gas.

Albuquerque moved into second behind Braun, who was praying for no more yellow flags at this point. The race restarted with 23′ to go with Braun sprinting ahead of Albuquerque and the #25 BMW, which moved up to third after fuel strategy changed direction.

“We were either winning or finishing eighth,” said Shank, whose fuel worries ended when van der Zande crashed hard at turn 8 after a high-speed collision with Augusto Farfus in the #24 BMW, ending the race in by FCY. Van der Zande escaped unhurt.

Also lucky for strategy was the JDC-Miller MotorSports Porsche 963 of Mike Rockenfeller and Tijmen van der Helm, which finished ahead of both Penske-run Porsches. Sims was demoted to seventh, ahead of Farfus, who was assessed a rather unnecessary drive-through penalty.

In LMP3, the #74 Ligier run by Riley led from the start into the hands of Gar Robinson, but after Felipe Fraga got into the car, Garett Grist took the lead in the #30 Ligier Jr III he shared with Ari Balogh to win the class.

The two collided in the final corner with 6 meters to go, with Fraga pushing Grist onto the grass on the exit and sprinting away to win. Race direction investigated the incident but took no action.

Corvette wins in GTD, Lexus-Porsche sparks

In GTD, Jack Hawksworth started from pole position in the #14 Lexus RC F shared with Ben Barnicoat, ahead of Gounon in the WeatherTech Racing Mercedes and the Heart of Racing Aston Martins. Alex Riberas took second place in the #23 Pro class Aston at the end of the opening lap.

Gounon collided with Jordan Taylor’s Corvette C8.R in the opening stint, before Antonio Garcia took over the Chevy and fought his way up to second place. In the second stint, Gounon’s subsequent collision caused a neutralization, as he pushed Gunn (who had replaced Riberas in the #23) into the barriers. The Frenchman received a drive-through penalty.

Prior to that, Patrick Pilet had moved into the GTD Pro class lead in the #9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 shared with Klaus Bachler. Barnicoat, who had taken over the #14 Lexus from Hawksworth, tried to pass Pilet on the outside of turn 1 on a restart, but the two collided, sending the Lexus flying through the air and causing irreparable damage to the radiators.

All of this propelled Garcia into the class lead and took victories from Pilet and Dani Juncadella, who took over Mercedes WeatherTech from Gounon.

In the GTD class, Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers took victory for Paul Miller Racing in the BMW M4, while Sellers held off Frederik Schandorff in the McLaren 720S Inception shared with Brendan Iribe.