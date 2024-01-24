Qualifying which concluded the first week of activity ahead of the 24h of Daytona saw the Acuras suffer more than their GTP Class rivals.

After the success of the last edition, the ARX-06 LMDhs showed up on the track managed by WTR Andretti and with the intention of trying to repeat the success of last season obtained by the vehicle of the MSR team, no longer present in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The greatest weight imposed by the Balance of Performance was felt on the prototypes of the Japanese-American brand, which saw Louis Delétraz finish in fifth place with the #40, ahead of the twin #10 of Filipe Albuquerque.

At WTR Andretti there are mixed feelings because on the one hand the awareness of having a good car from all points of view is the counterpart of a situation where it seems difficult to find something more to express itself on a par with the other LMDhs in the premier category .

“I pushed hard and the car seemed good, but we suffered from the first test session, but we did an excellent job with the team to put the car in a window where it could improve”, said Delétraz, inclined to take it philosophically .

“This is what matters, just as the 24-hour race matters more than Qualifying. We have to be first at the end of the last lap, not now.”

Albuquerque lets us understand between the lines that in fact the Acuras did what they could, at least in Qualifying: “Sixth place is more than enough, even if we are still struggling a bit with the balance of the car, which all in all is also good. But there isn't even that much more to do on the car.”

“Obviously Louis did a great job and we must be happy with what we managed to do considering what we have available. We will continue to work hard in view of the race.”