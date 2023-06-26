BMW of Team RLL won the IMSA SportsCar Championship 6h of Watkins Glen after Porsche Penske Motorsport was handed a penalty during the post-race technical inspection.

Driving the #6 963, Mathieu Jaminet had overtaken the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Connor De Phillippi as both cars battled through lapped traffic with just five minutes to go in a spectacular race, then finishing at a crawl for the Full Course Yellow decreed due to an accident.

However, during the scrutineering, the #6 Porsche was found with the plate fixed to the bottom of less than the minimum thickness allowed and was relegated to the bottom of the GTP Class finish order, pushing the #25 BMW up to first place .

It is the first victory for the German manufacturer in the modern GTP era, meaning that all four marques entering the class in this debut season have won in the first five races. The statement is the sixth of De Phillippi’s career in the championship and the first for his colleague Nick Yelloly.

Second place on the podium went to the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R with Pipo Derani/Alexander Sims/Jack Aitken, followed by Tom Blomqvist/Colin Braun in the #60 Meyer Shank Acura ARX-06 Racing with Curb-Agajanian.

Nine GTP cars were part of the record 57 entries for the race, the fifth of the 2023 season, but several experienced problems during the race.

The #24 BMW crashed into the turn 1 barrier during the first lap and retired. The #01 Cadillac sustained damage after one hour of racing after spinning while trying to avoid a GTD car. The #7 Porsche 963 covered 35 laps before pitting to repair its hybrid fuel system and the #10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 crashed out when it lost a wheel on the track and was due slowly return to the pits for replacement.

#04: Crowdstrike Racing by APR, ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: George Kurtz, Ben Hanley, Nolan Siegel Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP2: Kurtz repeats the success of Le Mans

It’s been a good month for George Kurtz. Two weeks after winning the LMP2 Pro-Am class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ben Hanley and Nolan Siegel also took the lead at the Glen.

The trio led for 109 of the 196 laps completed in the Crowdstrike by APR #04 Oreca, including the final 24. Hanley finished the race behind the wheel to take the lead during the final round of pit stops with just under 40 minutes to go. end. The Briton built up a lead of over 7″ and was never threatened, taking the checkered flag ahead of the Era Motorsport #18 Oreca.

Starting from the fourth position in the class, the #04 riders were content to wait for the right moment. After only about two hours of racing, they moved into the lead, leading for three full laps until Christian Rasmussen and Ryan Dalziel put the #18 in front with less than two hours to go.

The situation remained the same until the last round of stops. Hanley stopped first in the #04. Dalziel entered two laps later, handing the #18 back to Rasmussen. But by then Hanley had built up an insurmountable lead.

The victory was the second in the series for Kurtz and the first for the 18-year-old Siegel, with Crowdstrike leapfrogging to top of the LMP2 championship. Kurtz and Hanley are seven points clear of Mikkel Jensen, Steven Thomas and the #11 TDS Racing Oreca, and 10 clear of Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin in the #52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca.

#74: Riley, Ligier JS P320, LMP3: Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Josh Burdon Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

LMP3: Riley again

An incredible battle in the LMP3 Class was settled in favor of the #74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 driven by Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Josh Burdon, but not before the #30 Jr III Racing of Dylan Murry, Garett Grist and Dakota Dickerson had spent most of the day leading the pack.

Indeed, the final order was only established when Fraga passed Grist at the Inner Loop with 50 minutes to go. Not that the contest for first place was resolved at that time, as the Ligiers raced side-by-side down the section of track, before Fraga emerged as the leader.

The Brazilian built up a comfortable gap to Grist of around eight seconds before taking the checkered flag ahead of his rivals and the #17 Duqueine of Anthony Mantella, Wayne Boyd and Nico Varrone (AWA), who finished third.

#12: Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, GTD: Aaron Telitz, Frankie Montecalvo, Parker Thompson Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD PRO-GTD: Vasser Sullivan hits the double

While Jack Hawksworth fought off a fierce challenge to win the GTD PRO class, his teammate Aaron Telitz took victory in GTD with Vasser Sullivan’s Lexus RC F GT3 to seal the one-two finish.

Telitz, with the help of co-drivers Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson, found himself with a comfortable 35″ lead in GTD at the end of the six-hour race. The victory came after an accident involving Bill Auberlen which caused end the contention in FCY.

Telitz took the car into the lead in the first hour and, with the help of Montecalvo and Thompson, hardly let it go. With just over two hours to go, Thompson retook the lead by passing Jan Heylen and the #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, while the #12 Lexus began to pull away.

Madison Snow finished second in GTD with the #1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 driving alongside Bryan Sellers and Corey Lewis. Heylen finished third with Ryan Hardwick and Zacharie Robichon.

In GTD PRO, Hawksworth had to chase and overtake Antonio Garcia’s #3 Corvette C8.R at the end of the race, to then defend himself from the assaults of Daniel Serra in the #62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3.

The team had taken the lead in the GTD PRO when Hawksworth had to serve a penalty for a pit lane speeding violation. This dropped the #14 Lexus behind Garcia’s Corvette.

From there, Hawksworth began the comeback then passing Garcia with 23 minutes to go, but Serra did the same.

With less than 4 minutes to go, the #95 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 finished KO at the exit of turn 10; Auberlen escaped unhurt, but the resulting yellow flag allowed Hawksworth and Barnicoat to celebrate victory and extend their lead in the GTD PRO Championship points standings.

Serra maintained second place with Davide Rigon, while Garcia finished on the podium with Jordan Taylor.

