The team Meyer Shank Racing wins the 61st edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTP, a category making its debut in the race that is traditionally the long-distance racing season. Tom Blomqvist, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud – who started from pole position – therefore give each other a sweet confirmation after last year’s victory together with Colin Braun. A victory that came with a +4.190 advantage over the other Acura, the #10, driven by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Louis Deletraz and Brendon Hartley, and +9.630 on the Cadillac #01 of Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon.

The event that opens the 2023 season of the IMSA championship offers emotions right to the end, especially in the LMP2 class. The duel between the team car was breathtaking Proton and the #04 of the team Crowdstrike, closed with a textbook external manoeuvre: 24 hours of the race are resolved in these 16 thousandths which reward the #55 driven by James Allen and mock Ben Hanley, who now felt in his grip on the 24 Hours. A satisfaction for the whole Proton team and also for our co-drivers Francesco Pizzi and Gianmaria Bruni (as well as Fred Poordad), after all the adversities they faced from qualifying to practice.

In the LMP3 class Duqueine D08 #17 dominates (11 laps ahead of the second), in the GTD the Aston Martin (first success at Daytona) #27 of the Heart of Racing Team prevails, in the GtdPro the Mercedes #79 of Weathertech Racing .

IMSA | 24h Daytona 2023, the results