The IMSA SportsCar Championship has chosen to revise the date of the 6h of Watkins Glen in the 2024 calendar.

Originally scheduled for late June next year, the event would coincide with the Spa 24h of GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The top management of the American championship have therefore opted to bring forward by a week – 20-22 June – the race valid for the Endurance Cup which will undoubtedly see many factory riders and manufacturers involved, who otherwise would have had to make a choice whether to go to America or face the Belgian engagement of June 26-29.

“IMSA has decided to make this change to the 2024 calendar for the benefit of many of our global automotive and driver partners who not only compete in our series, but many other prestigious 24 Hour races as well,” explains IMSA President, John Doonan.

“We were able to embrace this change through a collaborative spirit with our partners at NBC Sports and Watkins Glen International, and we are grateful to all parties involved for their cooperation.”

“IMSA plans to return to its traditional endurance event on the last weekend of June in 2025 and beyond.”

By putting the Glen round a week earlier than expected, there will be no overlap with other top-level series. However, the problem of coincidences for the endurance and GT championships inevitably remains for other races, as we had already analyzed some time ago.

It now remains to be understood what choices will be made by teams, riders and manufacturers based on their needs and priorities.