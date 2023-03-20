In the second act of the IMSA US championship the cars from Maranello proved to be competitive, but some mechanical problems and bad luck conditioned the results, particularly in the GTD category.

As per tradition in the American series, the last hour was characterized by the entrances of the Safety Car which regrouped the group making the finale unpredictable.

In this stage, the 296 GT3 of Risi Competizione was rear-ended by a prototype, losing the opportunity to fight for a better placement.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Gabriel Casagrande Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

GTD PRO

Risi Competizione’s sixth place comes at the end of a race in which the crew made up of Ferrari officers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, flanked by Gabriel Casagrande, had been the protagonists for a long time.

After the first driving session entrusted to the Brazilian, after the fourth hour the car in red livery took the lead, which the American team defended thanks to the strategy adopted in the pit stops.

The good pace was confirmed in the central phase with Rigon at the wheel who occupied the second position, until some yellow flags shortened the distances between the crews and opened up to a final characterized by balance.

48 minutes from the checkered flag, the car in red livery was rear-ended by a prototype; Serra ended up in a spin and was able to restart, however losing the pace needed for a protagonist finale.

#62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Daniel Serra, Davide Rigon, Gabriel Casagrande Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“I pushed hard throughout the race, we were fast enough with a good pace and a good strategy, we couldn’t do more – said Rigon – The team worked very well in preparing the car and Ferrari made the team make a lot of progress. 296 GT3 vs. Daytona. The balance was good and I enjoyed driving the car during the race.”

“In the last stint you can win or lose, we were unlucky today. We were hit by a prototype and our podium hopes ended at that moment. I think it was within our reach today, but we will continue to give our best with Risi and Ferrari to improve the car and hopefully we can win at least one race this year”.

Serra adds: “Unfortunately it wasn’t the ending we were hoping for. We were there, playing our chances for the podium but unfortunately we were hit by a prototype in Turn 3. I don’t know what happened. I looked at the pictures and saw that the prototype hit me causing me to spin. In any case, we already have to think about Watkins Glen and understand where we can progress.”

“I also hope for a better BoP, because we are still far from the others in terms of weight and power. Let’s see if anything will change in the next races. Compared to Daytona, we have come close, but not enough. If we make a comparison with Corvettes or Mercedes, there is no “It’s history, they are on another level. This time we were able to fight more with them but for me it is clear what the difference is and I hope that IMSA who normally do a good job will be able to intervene for the next competition”.

#47 CETILAR RACING Ferrari 296 GT3: Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto, Antonio Fuoco Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

gtd extension

Three Ferrari 296 GT3s starred in the class reserved for PRO-AM crews, all forced to deal with different levels of bad luck during the 12 Hours.

The AF Corse car #21, driven by Simon Mann, Francesco Castellacci and the official driver Miguel Molina was occupying twelfth place – still in the lap of the provisional leader – with four hours to go but a long stop, made necessary for a repair, caused the 296 GT3 to lose nine laps.

The team completed the race to gain experience and collect new data, finishing thirteenth in the class.

“It was a difficult race, we had a few problems that compromised our result but we had to finish the race and gain as much experience as possible and, in this sense, we achieved our goal – comments Molina – We still have to work but we certainly there are positive aspects that we register and that we will try to put to good use in the next race”.

#023: Triarsi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3: Charles Scardina, Onofrio Triarsi, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Cetilar Racing, which won the Florida classic last year, was in turn conditioned by many problems during the race, preventing the team lined up by Giorgio Sernagiotto, Roberto Lacorte and Antonio Fuoco from the hoped-for encore.

The Italian team’s race was very solid just before the eighth hour, when the #47 Ferrari slipped to fourteenth position before Fuoco took over Lacorte. The young driver from Cariati climbed up to ninth place only to be forced to make numerous unplanned pit stops to solve various problems that caused the car to lose ten laps from the leader.

The 296 GT3 of Triarsi Competizione, with Onofrio Triarsi, Charlie Scardina and the official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera at the wheel, tried to give continuity to the good result obtained in the previous IMSA race at Daytona in January.

After setting good times in the first stage of the 12-hour race, the car was forced to return to the garage to carry out a repair. The car was able to get back on track, many laps down, but in the end the team was forced to withdraw it from the race.