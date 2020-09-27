Highlights: Nawaz has said that the people responsible for sending him to jail have ‘sunk the country’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that those responsible for sending him to jail have ‘sunk the country’ and that such ‘antics’ will not be allowed to continue. The PML-N supremo questioned the credibility of the accountability process on Twitter on Saturday, through which he was convicted and sent to jail, according to the Express Tribune report.

With his tweet, he shared a video of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. Siddiqui was removed from the post after delivering a controversial speech against state institutions. The video also featured former judge Arshad Malik, in which he was accepting pressure to convict Sharif. These judges were also later dismissed by the Administrative Committee of the Lahore High Court.

The tweet further wrote, “The reality of the accountability process is that the three-time elected prime minister is punished and declared absconding.” Sharif also spoke with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman over the phone and discussed options for ousting the current government led by Imran Khan. Sources told The Express Tribune that the two opposition leaders also discussed the appointment of the head of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition by opposition parties.

He also approved the formation of a committee to decide the case of opposition MPs who have resigned from the legislatures. In 2018, an accountability court sentenced Sharif to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment after being found guilty in the Al-Azizia case.