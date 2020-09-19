Following the increasing rape incidents in Pakistan, the pressure on the Imran Khan government to introduce strict laws is increasing. A large number of women protested across Pakistan after a gang-rape incident with a French woman in Lahore a few days ago. At the same time, Pakistani Maulana is blaming co-education with boys and girls for the increasing incidence of rape.Maulana Tariq Jameel, the favorite of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has also said that studies with boys and girls are the real reason for rape. He said that if fire and petrol remain together then rape will continue to happen. Boys and girls gather together in colleges. When petrol and fire will gather, then how will it happen if there is no fire. Co-education has promoted Behayi. There is no doubt about it. I myself came towards Allah’s way of passing college life. In that time and today, 50 years have passed. My sorrow and pain are brothers and sisters of their children….

Demand to publicly hang rapists in Pakistan

There is a demand from the Imran Khan government in Pakistan to hang the perpetrators of rape publicly. Many Muslim organizations have also demanded this punishment. In many cities including Islamabad, Multan, Lahore, Karachi, people’s anger against the Imran Khan government is increasing. At the same time, many people have also demanded to make the culprits impotent like other Islamic countries.

Imran’s order – National Register should be made

Imran Khan called for creating a national register of sexual abusers. In a conversation with a TV channel, the Pakistani PM said that he feels that there is a need to do chemical sterilization immediately. If this is not the case, at least rapists should undergo surgery so that they do not commit sexual offenses again in the future.

‘Those who commit crimes should be punished which is a lesson for others’

Imran said that a grading system should be made for rape and sexual offenses. In this, the perpetrator of the most hate crime should be made so that he does not repeat it. He said that those who commit sexual offenses should be given such punishment which is a lesson for others. He also called for the executioners to be hanged publicly. Imran said that it is not possible for the administration to find out exactly how many rapes happen in the country.

Protests continue in Pakistan

Let me tell you that there is tremendous protest in Pakistan after the incident of gang rape of a foreign woman in front of children. The officer investigating the case blamed the victim for it. After which people became angry and angry. It is being told that in this case, the police have arrested 15 accused so far. A large number of women are protesting against the incident in most cities of Pakistan including Lahore. In many places, women also raised slogans of independence and freedom.