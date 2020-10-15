Emraan Tahir has yet to play a single match for Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Imran was an important part of the team’s playing eleven last season and also took a purple cap with 26 wickets in 17 matches. This season, he appeared on the field, but not playing but bringing drinks for the players. Imran has tweeted about this, which will win your heart.

Imran Tahir wrote, ‘When I used to play, a lot of players used to bring drinks for me on the field, and now when the players are playing, it becomes my duty to return them favors. It’s not about whether I’m playing or not, it’s about my team winning. If I get a chance, I will do my best and that is important. The CSK team is known for its good behavior with the players. All cricketers have said that they feel like family with CSK and in such a way, Imran’s tweet shows that there is more to every player than winning or not playing in the team.

When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning. for me team is important #yellove @ChennaiIPL – Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) October 14, 2020

CSK has played eight matches so far, three of which have been won, and the team has lost five. The team is currently at number six with six points. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy, the team has not been able to do much this year, but the fans are hopeful that CSK will return to the tournament and make it to the playoffs. CSK has won the IPL title three times.