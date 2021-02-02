Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Eng. Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, revealed that the stage of entering the “Hope Probe” into its orbit around the Red Planet is one of the most dangerous stages of the project. This came yesterday, during a media briefing at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

We have only one chance to enter the Hope probe into Mars orbit on February 9 at 7:42 minutes UAE time, and he added that the launch phase was important and accurate, and the Japanese team used the H2A missile, which ended its work an hour after the launch, and then The project turned to the propulsion system in the probe to transport it from planet Earth to deep space, and then to the red planet.

He added that the MISBAR team developed the payment system in cooperation with the knowledge transfer partners working on the project, based on the directives of the wise leadership to build the probe team, explaining that for the first time, work on this integrated system is being done in outer space, pointing out that purchasing the system was the easiest. The risks are less than developing them, but the goal of the project is to build the capabilities of national cadres and acquire knowledge.

He pointed out that the speed of the probe will decrease within 27 minutes from 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand kilometers per hour, adding that the team has developed several scenarios for the stage of the probe’s entry into orbit, the most important of which is if it is successfully entered, and it will take some time to make sure of its success. The entry process, but in the event that contact with the probe is lost, it completes its course “automatically”, in addition to that the team devised various scenarios to deal with emergency situations, including the failure of a specific subsystem.

He stated that the team cannot send commands to the probe during the so-called “blind half hour”, which is the time at which the probe enters its orbit, and the team cannot identify any problem encountered by the probe, during this period except after 11 minutes of its occurrence. The probe automatically resolves them, indicating that we have one chance to enter Mars’ orbit.

Regarding the most prominent challenges that the team faced, Sharaf stressed that there is nothing that goes along with the mission of the “Hope Probe” from the start of its construction until the end of its mission, since each of its stages has many challenges, and from that time period set by the government to accomplish the mission “6 years.” »And the requirement that national cadres build the probe and not buy it, and move it to the launch base in Japan, and confront the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic, and the launch phase during a limited time window, in addition to the leadership’s affirmation of the need for this project to be reflected in creating a radical shift in all sectors of the country.

He pointed out that the “Hope Probe” mission differs from both the American mission and the Chinese mission to Mars, which were launched at the same time, as the American mission aims to land a robot on the surface of Mars, while the Chinese mission includes three sections, and then, the method of entry They differ from one mission to another, and the propulsion system differs between them, as well as the launch day is different, and the speed, pointing out that it cannot be said that the UAE mission to explore Mars is less than the other two missions.

Sharaf said: The impact of the “Hope Probe” project, from a material point of view, on the economic sectors in the country, will appear within a period of 10 to 15 years, while several effects have appeared on the academic sector in the country and the educational orientations of students, the industrial sector, in addition to the thought and culture of youth. Emirates, pointing out that the probe contains about 66 locally manufactured pieces.

Different stages

In turn, Eng. Suhail Al Dhafri, Deputy Project Manager for Probe Development Affairs, explained that the work team carried out various stages in the project from its inception until its launch to Mars, where we started with the first design of the probe, and it was with three panels, and all project systems were studied, including energy, navigation, software and payment. Then install the systems and check them again, to ensure their integrity.

He stated that in the first stage of the launch of the probe, communication with him was carried out over a period of 24 hours, to ensure the readiness and work of the systems on board the probe on its way to Mars, as there are devices that were examined while on Earth, and therefore the quality of their performance is known to the scientific team.

Al-Dhafri continued: However, its performance in space will be different, and it confirms that the state of the probe is going well throughout the seven months, followed by reducing the times of communication with the probe to twice a week at a rate of 6 to 8 hours, in order to ensure the safety of the systems in the probe’s journey to Mars. And the propulsion engines did not overheat, interspersed with guidance processes for the probe, as the team included 13 engineers, whose work was to follow the status of the probe and its systems on its journey.

He added: The entry of the probe to the initial orbit of Mars is more difficult than entering the scientific orbit, then after about two months, it will enter the scientific orbit, so that the scientific devices on board will begin to take pictures and provide data, explaining that the burning time of the probe’s fuel is 27 minutes. With the aim of reducing its speed to enter the orbit of Mars.

He said: “There is a team of engineers responsible for the analytical operations of the probe’s tasks, and after 30 days, the team will have access to twice a week with the probe for 7 months, at a rate of six hours for each contact window, while the team works outside the probe’s contact times to analyze the precise direction to its correct orbit. , And then sending commands containing the correct coordinates until the probe reaches its target destination in the orbit of Mars. ”

The Geometric Model of the Hope Probe in Real Dimensions (Photo: Best Sham)

Risk volume preview

Engineer Ali Jumaa Al Suwaidi, in charge of navigational control, and leader of the engineering model development team for the probe system, said: The engineering model helped to examine the size of risks and to know the work of the scientific and engineering systems and devices available in the probe.

He added: The engineering model has multiple stages, explaining that before the launch it was used to build the probe, and during the launch of the probe it was used to train the team on launch scenarios. He confirmed that during a period of 7 months, the model was used to verify the correctness of the activities on the probe and the navigation guidance systems.

He said: We worked on building and developing the engineering program for the project, and we carried out many tests before launching the mission, and to ensure the control mechanisms of the probe after launch.

He added: The probe’s path is monitored remotely by means of a star-tracking camera, which is used for navigation within the probe’s satellite navigation devices, as well as the scientific device attached to it.

Critical period

Engineer Ibrahim Al-Madfa, a software official in a project, said: We are in a critical period, and a week separates us for the “probe of hope” to enter the orbit of Mars, indicating that the entry of the probe to the Martian atmosphere will be automatic on the date of February 9th.

He said that the team made sure of the safety and effectiveness of all systems, confirmed the effectiveness of the safety system in the probe, and explained that in the event of any risks, they would be addressed immediately, and added: We have made several systems in the probe, represented in the propulsion system and navigation system, as well as safety systems, indicating that it has been done. Division of systems for engineers to work on separately.

He continued: We have worked on testing these systems for a long time to ensure their validity and work in space for a period of more than two years.