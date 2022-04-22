“Whoever made a mistake, there is only one way to correct it and that is to hold elections as soon as possible,” Khan told a crowd of tens of thousands in the eastern city of Lahore, the third large public gathering since losing power to increase pressure on the new government.

Khan asked his supporters to prepare to meet his call to march towards Islamabad if the response to his request for early elections is delayed. “Wait for my call,” he said.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has accused the United States of working to bring him down, an allegation Washington denies. He recently disagreed with the army over the appointment of the intelligence chief.

New Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a coalition government that included previously rival opposition parties before uniting to oust Khan.

Khan, along with more than 100 lawmakers from his party, resigned after losing a vote of no-confidence called by the opposition, which accused him of mismanaging the economy, governance and foreign relations.