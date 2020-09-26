At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address. Pakistan created a lie against India on the UN platform, in response to which members of the Indian delegation boycotted Imran Khan’s address. Rejecting Imran Khan’s lie on Kashmir, India on Saturday made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inseparable part of India. In fact, in the Right to Reply at the United Nations on Saturday, the first secretary of the India Mission, Mizito Vinito said that now only PoK has left the discussion on Kashmir and Pakistan should vacate this illegal occupation.

PM Modi to address UN General Assembly today, will emphasize terrorism issue, will give a befitting reply to Pakistan

Responding to Pakistan on behalf of India, Mizito Vinito said, ‘The leader of Pakistan today said that such people who work to spread hatred and violence should be declared illegal. But when he said so, we were quite surprised, was he referring to himself?

This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of state funds. The leader whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the

terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a “Martyr” in his Parliament in July: First Secy, India Mission to UN (3/5) – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

According to news agency ANI, Mizito Vinito further said, ‘This hall has continuously heard today a person (to the PM of Pakistan) who had nothing to show for himself, who has no such achievement, To which he could talk, nor does he have any suggestion to give to the world. Instead, we saw that through this assembly, lies, misinformation, war threats and malice were spread.

He further attacked Pakistan and said, ‘This is the same country that gives pension from the state fund to the dreaded and listed terrorists. The leader whom we heard today, he is the same person who had called the terrorist Osama bin Laden a martyr during a debate in his Parliament in July.

In the United Nations, Mizito Vinito further said, the leader who has spewed poison again today, he is the one who publicly acknowledged in America in the year that 30-40 thousand terrorists still exist in his country, which Are trained by Pakistan and are fighting (spreading terror) in Afghanistan and Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. ‘

#WATCH This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded & listed terrorists out of state funds … We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it’s in illegal occupation of: Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN exercises India’s right of reply to Pak PM at UNGA pic.twitter.com/PiXDSZAYTJ – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

He responded in unambiguous terms to Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and indivisible part of India. Whatever dispute is left regarding Kashmir is about the illegal occupation of Pakistan (PoK). We ask Pakistan to evacuate the areas it has illegally occupied. Explain that earlier Imran Khan in his address had spewed poison against India on Kashmir issue and kept a bundle of lies.

India boycotted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. As soon as Imran Khan was named for the speech, the members of the Indian delegation left the House. India boycotted it for raising the Kashmir issue on behalf of Pakistan and making a statement against India. Addressing the United Nations Assembly, Imran Khan said that the RSS is trying to leave behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru to make India a Hindu nation.

India boycotted Imran Khan’s speech at UN

After this, India’s permanent representative at the UN TS Tirumurthy tweeted that Imran Khan’s statement was diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s statement included making false accusations, making personal attacks, and commenting on India not seeing the condition of minorities in his country. He said that the reply will be given in the Right to Reply. Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Assembly today. There is a possibility that PM Modi may give a befitting reply to Pakistan during his speech.