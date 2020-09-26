Pakistani Prime Minister is preparing to ban his friend China’s popular app Ticketok. They believe that crime and pornography are increasing in Pakistan due to this app. Pakistani Information Minister Shibli Faraj said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to me on this issue not once, but 15 times. They are not worried about data security with this app, rather they are considering banning many apps including TicketLock due to the rapidly spreading pornography in the country.In a conversation with Pakistani media The News, Shibli Faraj said that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that crime and obscenity is increasing in the society. He said that before that it should destroy our social and religious values. This trend needs to stop immediately. Imran said that such a platform is promoting the crime of rape and obscenity against children.

Tightening screws on broadcasting of private TV channels

He said that most of Imran Khan’s time has been spent in Europe and America. Despite this, they are concerned about the culture of Pakistan. They want to strengthen our culture again. He said that PM Imran wants that the way the government has the authority to broadcast TV channels in Turkey and Iran, the same system should also be in Pakistan.

Will Pakistan be able to ban Chinese app

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering banning Ticketock to save the country’s culture. But, is he not aware that this app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Pakistan already owes billions to China. In such a situation, will Imran Khan risk offending China by banning this popular app.