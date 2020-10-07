Imposing a case of treason against 44 opposition leaders including Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan is now falling on the Imran government. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by Maryam Nawaz, has alleged that the case has been registered at the behest of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e Justice. Upset over heavy opposition from the opposition and rebellion in the cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan is now seen to be clarifying.He said that some people are saying that a case has been registered against Nawaz Sharif at my behest. But, I came to know about this matter when I was cutting my birthday cake. My or my party has nothing to do with this case. At the same time, opposition parties are continuously protesting, targeting Imran Khan.

Why came Emraan’s party name

Actually, a person named Badar Rashid has filed a sedition case against Nawaz Sharif. This person is a member of Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf. After this the matter has caught hold. At the same time, Imran’s party denied this person and said that a case has been filed against Nawaz Sharif. Our party has nothing to do with it.

Treason case has been filed on which charge

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s party is accused that their leaders made inflammatory speeches and spoke anti-nationalism. Police alleged that the leaders have asked people to isolate Pakistan internationally. They alleged that law and order in Pakistan has completely failed.

Which leaders were booked

The leaders who have been booked include 44 people including Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, former minister Khwaja Asif, Parvez Rashid. Let me tell you that Maryam Nawaz has called it a revenge action. Shahbaz Sharif, the president of this party and Nawaz’s younger brother, is already in jail in connection with money laundering.