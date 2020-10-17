Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif fiercely targeted the Pakistan Army and Imran Khan at the first joint opposition rally in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif alleged that the Pakistani army forcibly ousted him from power and handed over the crown to Imran Khan. Nawaz directly named Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Intelligence Agency ISI Chief Lt. General Faiz Hamid.In the first demonstration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala via video link from London, Nawaz Sharif directly named General Bajwa and asked who created a separate state over the state. Who is responsible for two governments in Pakistan? He said that General Bajwa of Pakistan Army is doing all this.

Nawaz Sharif will keep speaking…

He challenged the Pakistani government and the military, saying that if you want, you can call me a traitor, confiscate my property, file false cases against me, but Nawaz Sharif will keep speaking for his people. He took the name of ISI Chief Faiz Hamid and said that he also has his hand behind all this.

20 soldiers killed in terrorist attack, who are the ones who inflicted such a huge wound on the Pakistani army?

The dictator ran away but the public leader was upset

Nawaz Sharif also targeted the Imran Khan government fiercely. He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to work. The people of Pakistan are paying the government incompetence. He questioned why a dictator fled despite being sentenced by the court, while a mass leader is being convicted.

Is Pakistan going into the hands of hardcore Islamic parties? Imran’s problems increased due to army-opposition battle

Why does the army not allow it to complete its tenure?

Nawaz Sharif asked the Pakistani Army why the elected Prime Ministers are not allowed to complete their five-year term? He said that as Prime Minister we had done lot of development work, progress had also been made, but this government ruined everything. Let us tell you that Nawaz Sharif has become the Prime Minister of Pakistan three times but three times he has not been able to complete his five-year term.

Pakistani opposition leader blamed Imran, said- improve relationship with India, gave reference to China

Nawaz’s question – Who is the traitor?

He also objected to his being declared a traitor. He said that this is not the first time that military dictators have used such words for the mass leaders of the country. He said that I was removed because I used to talk about the law and the constitution of the country. He asked the question who are the patriots? Destroyers of the Constitution, which broke the country into two parts.

Pakistan dissatisfied with Imran Khan, calls PM ‘Army puppet’

Direct target on government agencies

He also targeted former CPEC chairman Aseem Salim Bajwa. Nawaz said that even though he has resigned from the post of chairman and information assistant to the Prime Minister, why are he not facing any investigation of disproportionate assets so far? Nawaz said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should investigate the claims. He alleged that NAB is acting at the behest of the government.