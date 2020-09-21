The return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan’s politics has led to political turmoil. A day earlier at a joint opposition rally, Nawaz Sharif openly warned Imran Khan and the Pakistani army. Since then, Imran ministers Shibli Faraj, Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Fawad Chaudhary took the front on behalf of the government. He alleged that India was happy to do the evil of Nawaz Sharif’s Imran government.Pakistan’s Planning and Development Minister Asad Omar said that the country’s enemies are realizing that Pakistan is developing. So they are trying to create obstacles in this way together. He said that Nawaz Sharif is carrying out personal attacks against the Pakistani Army. His remarks are becoming a headline in the media of India. They are criticizing the National Accountability Bureau. Whose president has been nominated by PPP and PML-N.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said – India happy with Nawaz’s speech

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also supported Assad Omar’s statement. He said that happiness was felt in India on Nawaz Sharif’s speech. In his speech, he threatened the government and the army and criticized every state institution. While our army soldiers are sacrificing their lives for the unity and defense of the country.

The rally got permission at the behest of Imran

Information Minister Shibli Faraj said that on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he allowed the transmission of speeches of opposition leaders. He also denied the allegation that the live speech of Maulana Fazlur Rahman was censored by the government. Shibli Faraj said that her speech was censored by the PPP itself.

Army summoned Imran Khan

On the other hand, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa summoned Imran Khan for the deteriorating political situation in the country. He took information from Imran on the latest situation in the country. However, Pakistani media is linking this meeting to Afghan peace talks and India’s alleged ceasefire violations. During this meeting, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on behalf of the army, General Faiz Hameed, head of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, and several ministers of the Pakistani cabinet were also present.

What did Nawaz Sharif say

During the rally of opposition parties, Nawaz Sharif said that our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who have seated Imran Khan and who influenced the (2018) election to bring incompetent people like him and devastated the country. “The former prime minister said the biggest priority The elected government and this system should be removed. He said that if there are no changes, the country will suffer irreparable damage. The army should stay away from politics and follow the vision of the Constitution and Father of the Nation Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Should not interfere in the choice of. We have made this country a joke in our eyes and also internationally.