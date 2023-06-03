In the adobe house that she built with her husband, Antonia Huillca took out a stack of documents that once represented a ray of hope.

They were part of an investigation into the death of her husband, Quintino Cereceda, who left one morning in 2016 to join a protest against a new copper mine and never returned. Huillca can’t read, but she can identify a photo of her husband’s body, with a gunshot wound to the forehead; the question-and-answer format in which police officers describe firing live bullets while protesters threw rocks; the logo of the mining company sending trucks over unpaved roads, sparking protests among villagers fed up with the dust.

But today, the investigation has stalled. “All these years and no justicesaid Huillca, a 51-year-old farmer in the southern Andes of Peru. “It’s like we don’t exist”.

For years, Peru opened investigations into the killing of unarmed civilians in protests where security forces were deployed, mostly in poor rural and indigenous areas, when they grabbed headlines, only to shelve them later, with officials often citing a lack of evidence.

Now the large death toll during anti-government protests following the ouster of the President last year has thrown abuse allegations under the global spotlight, casting doubt on many earlier killings. At least 49 civilians were killed in clashes with police or the military after President Pedro Castillo was ousted last December when he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, according to the country’s Ombudsman’s Office.

An investigation of The New York Times found that in three towns where the clashes took place, Police and soldiers fired shotguns at civilians, fired assault rifles at fleeing protesters and killed unarmed peopleoften in apparent violation of protocols.

More than 200 civilians have been killed in crackdowns on protests in the past 20 years in Peru, according to the National Human Rights Coordinator, an advocacy group. During that time, Prosecutors have not obtained a single conviction against police or military for the killings, activists and lawyers said. In most cases, investigations do not lead to prosecution, they said, adding that protesters are instead charged with vandalism or inciting public disorder.

The current President, Dina Boluarte, has blamed the deadly clashes on protesters who have blocked roads and attacked security forces with stones and slingshots. Investigations can be challenging because it can be difficult to determine if police face a legitimate threat when they are outnumbered by protesterssaid Rolando Luque, who monitors conflicts at the Office of the Ombudsman.

Relatives of victims of recent clashes say they do not trust Patricia Benavides, head of the Prosecutor’s Office, after she removed prosecutors specializing in human rights violations from investigations and transferred cases from rural areas to Lima, the capital , making it difficult for them to monitor your progress.

MITRA TAJ

THE NEW YORK TIMES