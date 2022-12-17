The journalist was in his car when armed men approached him and shot him. Authorities arrived at the scene, where experts from the Prosecutor’s Office and public security elements began the investigation. Three months after the fact, it is still not known who murdered journalist Fredid Román in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, on August 23.

If the first lines made one think that they were referring to the attack suffered by the journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva in his car when he arrived home on the night of December 15, it would be natural. His case resonated in Mexico like no other attack against journalists.

I could also have started this article like this: The journalist was at home when armed men shot at him.

And he would not be talking about the host of Imagen and Radio Fórmula but about Armando Linares, editor of the Monitor Michoacán portal, assassinated in Zitácuaro on March 15 of this year.

Thus we can travel the geography of the Mexican Republic and locate the 12 journalists murdered this year. Fortunately, Ciro Gómez Leyva survived the attack, thanks to the armoring of his truck, as he himself recognized it. The uproar caused by the news is understandable given the high profile of the journalist. That high profile is alarming, but not surprising.

It is not surprising because attacks against journalists in Mexico occur on a daily basis (an average of two a day, according to the organization Article 19). It causes alarm because those daily events that until now have been confined to journalists not very well known outside their municipalities, have escalated to one of national recognition.

Gómez Leyva has been frequently mentioned in López Obrador’s morning conference. A few days ago the president put him in a group of journalists to whom he described as “harmful” because “if you listen to them a lot you can even get a brain tumor.”

It is difficult to draw a direct causal line between the president’s verbal hostility and physical aggression, but it should at least be taken into account that the constant attacks and stigmas that López Obrador launches at journalists in his conferences have served to empower other power players. to attack journalists. What is a mayor going to think before an uncomfortable journalist? Surely if the president messes with journalists, he can do it too.

The president boasts that his government does not attack journalists “as before.” What he omits is that his government is not fulfilling the other half of his obligation to defend press freedom: prosecute and punish those who do attack journalists. The 37 murdered, so far in this six-year term, are 10 more than in the same period of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto. Impunity grows when each attack goes unpunished. What will anyone think today who seeks to kill a journalist? He can be sure that he will get away with it because that’s what happened to whoever did it last time.

It is not necessary to fall into the hysteria of those who want to point to a political side as the author of the attack. In fact, that doesn’t help until we have a full investigation, if at all. suffice to say that the impunity that has dragged on for several governments of all parties is partly the cause of the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva.

But the president seems to only care about what could affect the image of his government. It is the implicit message of what he said on Friday: “A damage to a personality generates a lot of instability.” In other words, the damage to dozens of murdered journalists they don’t seem to count if they weren’t “personalities”.

Thursday’s attack cast a spotlight on violence against the press in Mexico. The authorities’ reaction was quick, from the Head of Government to the Secretary of Public Security of Mexico City, attention that most of the victims have not received and that can only be explained by the prominence of the attacked journalist.

It reminds me of the murder of Javier Valdez Cárdenas in Culiacán in 2017, a crime that at first seemed to mobilize the authorities to attack the underlying problem, but all that happened was that it got worse.

Ciro Gómez Leyva was a constant support for me and my colleagues in La Laguna by denouncing the chain of attacks that we suffered by organized crime a decade ago. That this attack happens to him today only underlines the risk of the profession in Mexico.

Hopefully this case will serve to keep your finger off the line. Let it not be diluted later among other news just so that in three or six months we will be outraged with another crime against another journalist.

Javier Garza Ramos is a journalist in Torreón, Coahuila, where he runs the news platform EnRe2Laguna.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country