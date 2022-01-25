They turn yellow when everyone has passed the traffic light. Florestan.

The last time I spoke with the journalist Lourdes Maldonado was last week when she spoke to me from Tijuana about her victory in the labor process against the media company owned by the former Morenoite governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla.

I was excited.

Lourdes was a reporter for Jacobo in the eighties and we coincided in the 24 Hours Reporters chat, made up of more than a hundred colleagues who are part of the school of the unforgettable teacher Zabludovsky.

On Sunday night, I was informed that she had been killed in Tijuana.

In my disbelief, I uploaded a photo and asked in the chat: Is this our Lourdes Maldonado?, to which they immediately answered yes and pre-I contacted Fernando del Monte, a friend and journalist in Tijuana, and he confirmed it.

It was then that I responded and reported on my networks: They killed her tonight, and the community exploded. They had murdered our friend and companion! The second journalist executed in Tijuana in less than a week!

On March 26, 2019, he denounced to the president that he feared for his life due to the litigation with Bonilla.

Yesterday, the former governor distanced himself from the crime and demanded, like everyone else, the investigation and punishment of the murderers.

What happens is that there is very little hope: according to the office of the Undersecretary of the Interior Alejandro Encinas, in Mexico nine out of ten murders of journalists go unpunished.

Everything indicates that Lourdes will not be the exception.

Rest in peace our companion, because we don’t.

PATCHWORK

1.- POSTURE.- This is President López Obrador. For a long time I have pointed out the absence of a consistent, serious and effective opposition to counterbalance his government and build a competitive candidate for 2024. An example of this crisis is that it is not the parties, but two businessmen who coordinate them. And so we will reach the elections with candidates only from the regime;

2. HIT.- By a majority of four votes, the assembly of CIDE associates consummated the coup and modified its statutes to bring it in line with the 4-T. The secretaries of Finance, Energy, Education and the head of the FCE, obviously, voted in favor; the Ministry of Economy and the College of Mexico against. The autonomous Bank of Mexico abstained. They continue to pour gasoline on this fire that threatens to spread; Y

3. WELLNESS.– Well, not only Javier Garza Calderón and his Empresarios por la 4-T foundation, which says that he will buy Banamex with money from the government and remittances, he always having what belongs to others, El Manitas tells him, but now Aeromar that in its crisis , its owners are willing to become Aerolineas Bienestar and transfer all its operations to the Felipe Angeles. They negotiate a loan of 75 million dollars with Bancomext.

See you tomorrow but in private.