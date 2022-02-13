In Mexico, 1.15% of the crimes committed are solved

As we have seen in this column, Mexico is the country with the highest impunity among the countries that make up the OECD* according to the IGI (Global Impunity Index**). The IGI uses the complaint folder as a starting point for its analysis. If we use the same starting point with the information from Inegi, we find that in Mexico, 17.1 percent of the complaint files are resolved in favor of the victim. However, the above worsens, if we take as a starting point the commission of the crime.

Mexico: Numeralia 2020

-90.3 million inhabitants aged 18 or over, according to Inegi figures. It serves as the basis of the study.

-21.2 million were victims of a crime. 23.5 percent of the population is 18 years of age or older.

-27.6 million crimes, which is equivalent to 1.3 crimes for each victim.

-24.9 million crimes went unreported. 89.9 percent of total crimes.

-15.1 million for causes attributable to the authority. 60.6 percent of unreported crimes.

-2.8 million crimes were reported.

-1.9 million reported crimes, filed complaint folders for investigation.

-0.9 million folders were closed without result.

-0.6 million folders are still in process.

-0.3 million folders resolved. 1.15 percent of the total crimes committed.

The 27.6 million crimes that are committed can be grouped into 9 categories with a breakdown of the percentage of complaint files for each category.

Regarding the 15.1 million crimes committed in 2020 that were not reported for reasons attributable to the authority, the causes were: loss of time, perception of trust and perception of corruption. The graph below shows how the greater the perception of trust, the lower the perception of corruption. While 90% of society perceives the Navy as reliable and 19% perceives it as corrupt, at the opposite extreme, 47% of society perceives Police and transit as reliable and 74% as corrupt.

* Countries of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) that have the IGI.

**The IGI takes as its starting point the definition of the United Nations Human Rights Commission in the Diane Orentlicher Report, in this sense, impunity supposes “the inexistence, in fact or in law, of disciplinary action, because they escape to any investigation with a view to his indictment, arrest, trial and, if found guilty, sentenced to appropriate penalties, including compensation for the damage caused to his victims.”