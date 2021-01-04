Five French soldiers died in the space of a few days in Mali. Common to these two attacks, the use of improvised explosive devices (EEI or IED in English) which in both cases pierced the armor plating of vehicles used by the French military. The General Staff of the French army does not give details as to the nature of these devices, probably for safety. For it is undeniably the greatest threat to the Barkhane force. And also on the civilian populations.

Of the 55 Barkhane soldiers killed since 2013, almost a third were victims of mines or improvised explosive devices. To the point that the French army created in 2018 a laboratory in Gao which analyzes any discovered device. Nature of the explosive, method of firing, everything is combed through. This “allows to understand the constitution and the use of artisanal mines, as well as the techniques used by the enemy, in order to better be able to counter them”, explains the website of the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

The response to the threat also involves equipment, especially vehicles, whose armor is increasingly important to withstand explosives, especially at floor level. Wave jammers are also used to prevent remote triggering.

What are IEDs?

Discovered by the general public during armed interventions in Afghanistan, then especially in Iraq in 2003, improvised explosive devices are regularly qualified “poor man’s weapons”. Their artisanal manufacture ranges from the simplest to the most sophisticated, up to remote controlled triggering often by means of a simple telephone.

The IEDs trap a vehicle or a building, are buried at the edge of the roads, in all the cases they considerably slow down the movement of the adversary. For armed terrorist groups, IEDs are an excellent means of bypassing opposing military power. If the losses inflicted are low, they are striking by their nature.

“They can inflict (…) losses which, while insignificant in view of past conflicts, are nonetheless demoralizing and mediatically devastating at little cost”, explains the site The fighter’s house.

A danger also for the populations

But the threat is not limited to combatants alone. Civilians are also paying the price. “In Mali, the civilian population accounts for nearly half of the victims of landmines and improvised device explosions across the country. At least 42 civilians were killed in 82 incidents between January and May of this year (2020), mainly in the regions of Mopti, Gao and Kidal “ according to the UNHCR.

Populations are not necessarily directly targeted. Often, they are the victims of devices whose firing has failed. Obviously children are the most threatened, often thinking they have discovered a toy.

The danger is such that the United Nations has provided itself with a dedicated service. He developed a lexicon which “encompasses all the scenarios for the use of IEDs, the different forms they may have, and their main components”. A sum of several pages which perfectly sums up the level of the threat.