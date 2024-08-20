Guadalupe y Calvo, Chih.- Following a report of gunshots in the vicinity of the town of Dolores, in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, authorities that make up the Interinstitutional Operation Bases (BOI) carried out an operational deployment to said location in order to verify said situation.

Personnel from the State Investigation Agency (AEI), the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) and the National Defense Secretariat carried out reconnaissance, search and investigation tours at the foot of a hill where the shots were allegedly fired, without locating any evidence or dead or injured persons.

Only an improvised camp with branches, stones and black plastic was found, which was destroyed by the officers.

Meanwhile, authorities from different levels of government are maintaining security, presence and proximity work in order to locate the probable perpetrators and provide certainty to the inhabitants of the area.