Camogli – At the Teatro Sociale in Camogli on Friday 17 February, at 19.30, is scheduled “Improvisation Piano Solo”, protagonist Danilo Rea. The artist, who was a guest at the Ariston with Gino Paoli last week, presents an original project in which opera meets jazz. A “journey” within famous operatic themes, taken from masterpieces by Puccini, Mascagni, Saint-Saëns, Bizet, Verdi, Bernstein and other famous authors, reinterpreted in a jazz key.

Rea discovered music as a child, within the walls of the Roman house where his family moved shortly after his birth, in Vicenza, in 1957. Among the first passions the songs of Modugno, listen on old vinyl. Then the encounter with the piano, which becomes his favorite childhood game, prologue to his future studies at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory, where he graduated with honors and where he taught in the jazz chair until 2017. The artistic debuts with the Rome Trio, with Enzo Pietropaoli and Roberto Gatto; meanwhile he accompanies Italian songwriters, from Mina to Paoli, and collaborates with Claudio Baglioni, Pino Daniele, Domenico Modugno, Fiorella Mannoia, Riccardo Cocciante, Renato Zero, Gianni Morandi and Adriano Celentano.

The concert is part of the cycle “Aperitif at the Theater”: you can follow the show enjoying an aperitif served in the boxes with a 5 euro surcharge on the cost of the ticket (from 15 to 27 euro, with reductions for Under 26 and Over 65, Coop members and Gruppo Promozione Musicale and for those arriving by train ). Info: www.teatrosocialecamogli.it