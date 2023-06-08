Deutsche Wellei

06/08/2023 – 12:29

Police officers involved were removed after immobilizing a robbery suspect with ropes. Images have a humiliating and degrading tone, says sociologist and coordinator of the Brazilian Public Security Forum. of violence.

The suspect was tied by the hands and feet by military police and dragged inside an Emergency Care Unit (UPA). In a note, the Military Police said that the behavior of the police is incompatible with the operational procedures of the institution and that the agents were removed.

For David Marques, sociologist and project coordinator at the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), the situation to which the man was subjected is degrading and the police officers’ improvisation in using a rope to restrain him is unacceptable.

The sociologist points out that the state of São Paulo had been showing important evolution in the fight against police violence, especially after the implementation of body cameras in agents’ uniforms in 2020. Since then, the state has recorded a drop of more than 60% in the number of deaths resulting from police interventions.

In an interview with DW, Marques talks about the performance of the military police and the lack of transparency in the procedures adopted in approaches.

DW: What does this case tell us about police violence?

David Marques: We were experiencing an interesting moment as of mid-2020 with the reduction in the main indicator of police violence, which is the number of deaths resulting from police intervention. A significant reduction that coincides with the expansion of the police body camera program and other control measures. It was a positive sense of control over the use of force by the police.

This is in question in 2023 because the governor, the secretary of security and the command of the police have changed. Now, we are no longer so sure whether police violence will continue to decline, stabilize or rise again.

Anyway, the case is shocking because the police improvised the containment of a suspect using rope, which is not common. Ropes are generally not available to police officers to tie a person’s arms and legs.

The images have a humiliating and degrading tone towards the suspect in custody. It’s unacceptable. The Military Police itself issued a note saying that this is not consistent with what is expected of police officers. It is a regrettable and revolting case.

What is the ideal procedure to be adopted in situations like this? How should the police act?

The military police in São Paulo have several POPs [Procedimento Operacional Padrão]. The problem is that, in situations like this, it’s not very clear what the police should do. There is, from the point of view of the use of force, the Giraldi method, which advocates the progressive use of force to stop an aggression or contain a person who disobeys a police command.

It is necessary for the police to have equipment and tools at their disposal so that they can perform this escalation of the use of force. On the one hand, there must be numerical superiority, that is, a greater number of police in relation to the number of suspects so that containment can be carried out without major problems.

In addition, police officers must have less lethal equipment at their disposal, such as stun guns to incapacitate the aggressor or suspect, as well as other instruments such as handcuffs, pepper spray.

From there, the police officer gives commands to the suspected person and informs him about the use of equipment to escalate the use of force for containment, with the aim of gaining the person’s attention and discouraging disobeying a command. [policial].

Escalation is taught during officer training, but it should always be remembered and presented to officers based on real situations. There is a recent case, in the east zone of São Paulo, which may have a relevant psychological effect on other agents. Two police officers got into a body fight with a suspect who managed to remove the gun from the holster of one of the agents, shot both of them and fled.

Cases like this generate tension in the effective, in the troop. Added to the situations of daily tension and the absence of fresh specific protocols among the police, room for improvisation opens up and the results can be diverse and the most tragic possible.

The officers involved were removed according to the Military Police. In addition to removal, what other forms of accountability are possible?

From the point of view of police action, there are two types of processing that can happen simultaneously. The first is the internal administrative sphere of the police, through the internal affairs system of the military police. The evidence will be evaluated, the police and any witnesses will be heard, as well as the delegate responsible for the case. If there are signs that the police officers are not complying with the procedures, they are subject to a series of penalties provided for in the military police regulations, which can vary from notations in the personal file to an administrative arrest of a few days. Separation from the street is a preventive measure.

As this case of the tied man is not a case of a crime against life, I do not believe that there would be scope for expulsion of police officers from the corporation, but there may be administrative liability.

On the other hand, there is accountability in the criminal sphere, in which it is up to the authority, in this case the Civil Police, to verify whether there are signs of crimes provided for in the penal code. If there are indications and understanding of the delegate [de que há suspeita de crime]the case will be submitted to the Public Ministry, which will evaluate it to decide whether or not to make a complaint that could make the police officers defendants.

What is your assessment of the lack of transparency regarding the standard procedures that should guide police approaches?

Thinking about the set of protocols that the military police must have, it is understandable that some of them must be confidential, especially when we are talking about strategies for cases such as, for example, robberies or kidnappings. This is done to minimize forms of aggression and prevent suspects from getting ahead of themselves.

From the point of view of the everyday police approach, it is very necessary that the procedures are available to everyone. At other times, the police ombudsman played an important role in this regard. In addition to knowing what the procedures were, in the 2000s the ombudsman even created booklets trying to explain what people’s rights were during an approach and which police attitudes were legitimate and which were not.

I believe that everyday approach procedures need to be public and transparent so that people can differentiate between what is legal and what is not. Perhaps there should be a reissue of these booklets so that we have materials that are easy to communicate to the public, materials that facilitate the analysis of police action by society and the press.

In your opinion, what is the way to avoid new cases like this?

This case could have had a more tragic ending. What we need to demand from the police is that they keep their action protocols up to date, that some of them are public knowledge and that the police undergo frequent retraining of these procedures. We must continue to push for the police to have a more significant amount of other equipment that officers can use to use force in an escalated manner.

