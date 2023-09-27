Siemens marries radiologists with AI, Airbus brings the ISS to earth and a Dortmund medium-sized company prints metal machine parts. The Future Prize shows what German industry can do.

bCar parts, semi-finished products and raw materials come in, vehicles and machines designed by knowledgeable engineers come out. This is how Germany’s business model can be summed up simply, and even though the export surplus has recently fallen significantly, the industry still makes a significant contribution to prosperity, despite all the complaints and cries of Cassandra.

The prerequisite for this, of course, is that companies do not bask in the glow of success, but rather constantly bring innovative products onto the market. This requires more than inventions and patents; only an idea that prevails in the competition is innovative. Honoring such ideas is the task of the German Future Prize, which the Federal President awards every year. The three teams in the final this year are not only bringing new things into the world, they are also almost incidentally improving human life and advancing climate protection.