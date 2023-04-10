Monday, April 10, 2023, 2:03 p.m.





The health of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized for leukemia and a lung infection, is improving, as reported by doctors on Monday, who have expressed “cautious optimism” about his condition. The billionaire and key figure in Italian politics has been in intensive care at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital since Wednesday.

“In the last 48 hours, a progressive and constant improvement in the function of the monitored organs has been observed,” their doctors stated in their report on Monday. The treatment is giving “the expected results, which allows us to express cautious optimism.”

Berlusconi remains in the intensive care unit. Doctors revealed Thursday that he was being treated for a lung infection and that he had chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), a rare type of blood cancer that mainly affects adults of a certain age.

The former three-time Prime Minister of Italy and currently serving as a senator and leader of the far-right Forza Italia party has suffered from deteriorating health in recent years, with frequent hospitalizations. Forza Italia is one of the member parties of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition government.