THE OLD drinking water network in the popular La Zenia neighborhood of Orihuela Costa is to be renovated.

Orihuela City Council received a grant from the area’s Provincial Council to improve the hydraulic infrastructure supplying the Calle Mayor de La Zenia in an area very popular with expats.

The total value of the contract is believed to be € 120,000, with 50% of the cost being provided by Alicante Province.

Quality problems have been reported in the area, regarding the taste of the drinking water, due to the underground network being over 30 years old.

The mayor of Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, explained that “the drinking water network is made up of obsolete cement pipes over 30 years old, which has led to an increasing frequency of breakdowns.”

About La Zenia

La Zenia is located on the Costa Blanca South just south of the major town of Torrevieja.

It is a small but busy beach tourist resort with hundreds of restaurants, bars, shops and good facilities due to the large number of people who live here all the year round – particularly British expats.

For good reason, whenever the area is featured on programs like “A Place In The Sun”, La Zenia Shopping Boulevard is shown.

Promotion for the complex states it, “is a shopping center conceived for the visitor to enjoy and have fun.”

Free parking, an open environment with seating areas, giant LED screen showing sports and an entertainment stage all add up to a great shopping experience.

Of the 150+ stores, keen shoppers will find Alcampo, Decathlon, Primark, Leroy Merlin, Media Markt, Zara, H&M and a C&A.

