In November 2021 it hit the market Shin Megami Tensei V, considered by many to be one of the best games in the series. Although many came to think that this would be all that Atlus would give us from this universe, A new leak has revealed that an improved version with additional content would be on the way.

Recently, fans found a record by the Korean Games Administration and Classification Committee, which mentions Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This title is designated as the definitive version of this installment, which includes a series of improvements and additional content. Unfortunately, a couple of hours later, the document was deleted, although we do not know if this was a mistake, or a desperate attempt to avoid a surprise.

This wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened. Let us remember that Shin Megami Tensei III had several versions, being Nocturne the edition that reached the West. For its part, the fourth installment enjoyed a sequel known as Apocalypse. In this way, many fans already expected that Shin Megami Tensei V had the same treatment.

Now, at the moment it is unknown what type of content it would have. Vengeancealthough the inclusion of all the day one DLC that Atlus offered is not ruled out, among which we find new demons, as well as a mission focused on defeating the Demifiend of SMT III. Likewise, we would see a series of additions to the story, one of the most criticized sections of this installment, and the possibility of seeing some technical improvements is not even ruled out.

Considering Atlus brought the Persona series to Nintendo, PC and Xbox, it is also possible that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance not only available on Switch, but also reaches the rest of the consoles. We just have to wait for a reveal, something that could happen in the next Nintendo Direct. On related topics, you can check our review of Persona 3 Reload here. Similarly, Shin Megami Tensei IV would come to the Switch in the future.

Shin Megami Tensei V It is one of my favorite games on Nintendo Switch, and having an improved version with additional content and much more stable technical performance sounds like a dream for all fans of the series. I hope this becomes a reality.

