WWhatever lasts a long time becomes infinitely good. Audi has been building its large Q7 SUV since 2015, and five successors have already been presented in some Asian locations. From Ingolstadt, where they have recently been in a perhaps too long Sleeping Beauty slumber, a first facelift was handed out in 2019. Now a second one.

This means the Q7 will probably stay fresh until the EU retires the combustion engine. The design of the radiator grille is visible; observers interested in marketing will recognize a hexagonal honeycomb pattern. The headlights are illuminated with matrix LEDs, which is state-of-the-art technology and a safety gain, and there is also a laser high beam.

OLEDs light up at the rear, and the assistants have received a lot of training, although it remains to be seen whether more and more help might make everyday life more difficult. Apps like Spotify can now be accessed directly, and the standard equipment has been increased. As are the tariffs, albeit moderate. From now on it starts with 79,300 euros.









Tried-and-tested motors are on offer. The 3-liter V6 diesel produces 231 or 286 hp, the 3-liter V6 gasoline engine produces 340 hp. The SQ7 produces 507 hp from four liters and eight cylinders. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Bavarians residing further south are relying on the seduction of flat form. BMW is delicately working on the front of the M4 Coupé and Cabriolet, where the headlights have been readjusted with artistically valuable LED modules. There are also lights at the rear, with laser diodes.







Other things include things of design for gourmets, but above all the engine works will deliver quite well again, we are confident of that. At the top, the output of the in-line six-cylinder engine increases by 20 hp, which results in the following cheerful three-stage system: 480 (with a 6-speed manual switch for purists), 510 and 530 hp.

It starts in March. In terms of price, the wind blows around the coupe from 96,000 euros and into the Competition Cabrio M xDrive, i.e. the 4 with everything, from 112,000 euros.