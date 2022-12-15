In the midst of a crisis poor air quality in the metropolitan area – which includes two Atmospheric Alerts so far in December-, Alfonso Martínez Muñoz, Secretary of the Environment, affirmed yesterday that 2022 will have fewer dirty days than 2021.

When appearing before him Plenary session of the local Congress The official said that, until December 13, which was this Monday, the number of days with bad air quality it was 229, while for that same date in 2021 there were 258 days in which the limit was exceeded in pollutants such as PM10, PM2.5, ozone and nitrogen dioxide.

He added that, at the end of the year, they estimate that 2022 will have about 10 dirty days less than last year.

Martínez’s estimates are released just when more days outside the environmental norm have been reported and after at least 12 Atmospheric Alerts, two of them so far this month.

“With all due respect and humility,” he said, “the only authority that is working to reduce the emissions and to improve air quality, It is the State, in this case, the Secretariat that I have the honor of presiding over.

“We have 29 days less where the standards (environmental) have been exceeded than in the year 2021″.

In a later interview, Martínez highlighted this fact again.

“We are going to be below (last year) and we hope to end this year with 249 days.”

On November 20, EL NORTE published that the pollution in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey due to PM2.5 -particles whose diameter is 20 times less than that of a human hair and are the most harmful because they penetrate the lungs, bronchi and bloodstream- doubled so far this year the limit of the Environmental Health Standard.

Just on December 3, after several days with a high pollutionthe State issued an alert, and on December 9 issued one more, number 12 in the year.

During the appearance, the official was asked why the alerts were not made in real time, what were the actions to improve air quality, in which the income from green taxes was applied and deficiencies in the inspection and sanction of polluting companies were pointed out, among other issues.