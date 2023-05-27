Khartoum (Union)

Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announced an improvement in respecting the ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while violent battles broke out in Darfur.

This came in a joint statement issued by Saudi Arabia and the United States regarding the ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, published by the US Embassy in Khartoum.

On Monday evening, a new ceasefire agreement, which is scheduled to last for 7 days, entered into force, in parallel with the continuation of talks between the two parties to the conflict in Saudi Arabia in an attempt to reach a permanent cessation of fighting and a peaceful solution to the ongoing armed conflict in Khartoum and other cities.

The Saudi-American statement said: “Saudi Arabia and the United States noted the improvement in respect for the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan on May 25.”

He added, “Although isolated gunfire was noted in Khartoum, the situation has improved from 24 May when the ceasefire monitoring mechanism detected significant violations of the agreement.”

He continued, “The violations that took place on Wednesday included the use of artillery and the continuation of fighting in the heart of the industrial zone, west of Khartoum, and clashes in the city of Zalingei in Darfur.”

The statement stated that “Riyadh and Washington warned the parties in Sudan of further violations, and called on them to improve respect for the ceasefire, and this is what the parties did on Thursday.”

He pointed out that “the actors delivered some urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan, and maintenance crews were able to start restoring communication services in Khartoum and other areas.”

The statement urged the two parties to make positive progress with the remaining time for the ceasefire to take effect and to fulfill their obligations under the agreement to protect civilians.

In terms of security, the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, witnessed battles with all kinds of weapons, according to residents’ testimonies.

In light of this situation, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced that it was able to start distributing anesthetics, antibiotics, medicines, bandages and vaccines to treat hundreds of injured people to 7 hospitals in Khartoum.

More than half of Sudanese, 25 million out of 45 million, need humanitarian aid to survive, according to the United Nations.