The government of Mazatlán plans to carry out works to improve the urban and tourist infrastructure of the city, in which it will invest at least 10 million pesos in the coming months.

The project that will come to improve the attention to visitors and locals is the construction of toilets and showers at the accesses to the beach, which was ‘palometed’ by merchants who are installed in the sea ​​Avenue.

But they anticipate that if the baths are built, they should be given care and maintenance so that the same thing does not happen with the small squares, which were built for the same purpose and are now in ruins.

as well as the mayor edgar gonzalez is injecting resources into the tourist area, it must be done in the popular colonies, whose inhabitants complain that they do not receive social works. Surely González already has an overview of the deficiencies in neighborhoods and rural areas, he just lacks the will to crystallize it.

