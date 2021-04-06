Outstanding as the main poultry province in Argentina, Entre Ríos is positioned for its great contribution of slaughtered heads to the internal and external market. In contrast, waste from intensive production farms is a problem for the sector. In this context, a team of specialists from INTA analyzed the impact of chicken litter as an organic amendment for agricultural soils.

“The chicken bed is made up of remains of rice husk, sawdust or shavings of pine or eucalyptus, to which are added the remains of food, feathers and bird droppings,” he explained. Emmanuel Gabioud,researcher at INTA Paraná, Entre Ríos, who deals with research on the problem–.

Due to its high nutrient content, chicken litter is historically used by local agricultural producers as a organic amendment tending to meet the nutritional requirements of various crops and pastures, being a very important source of phosphorus, among other nutrients.

For this reason, for specialists it is an “opportunity for recovery from recycling and in turn an alternative to mitigate the degradation of agricultural soils, improving their fertility in the short term.” This synergy reduces risks on the different components of the agricultural environment.

Along these lines, Gabioud added: “After applying a thermal or composting treatment, to reduce the content of microorganisms and the potential risk of disease transmission, it can be used to improve the physical fertility of degraded agricultural lots.”

The chicken litter is made up of remains of rice husk, sawdust or shavings of pine or eucalyptus, to which are added the remains of food, feathers and bird droppings.

“In our research, we clearly document the beneficial effects that the application of both chicken litter and gypsum, a regional generation chemical amendment and its combination can promote,” he specified in reference, particularly, to the modification of the physical conditions of the soil. like the structure of the soil and the movement of water.

“The silty soils of the Paraná coast have a tendency to compact, under direct sowing they generate superficial laminar structures that limit water infiltration and favor surface runoff,” explained Gabioud.

Fertilize with waste, an opportunity

An INTA trial carried out over two years, with four sampling times, showed a significant increase in soil carbon in the first five centimeters of depth.

The samples were taken before the application of the amendments, another after the application of the amendments and before the implementation of a soybean crop, a third after the soybean harvest and before the implementation of corn and, finally , after the corn harvest.

“After 20 months of applying 7.5 tons per hectare of chicken litter, there was a 20.5% increase in carbon in the soil, with respect to the initial level ”, said Gabioud.

“In the first two months of application of chicken litter there were no changes in the soil, but after a year of use there were notable improvements,” said the INTA specialist.

Likewise, he detailed that, after twenty months, there was a five-centimeter decrease in the thickness of the laminar structure (initially it had a thickness of 10 centimeters) with the addition of chicken litter alone or combined with plaster, with increases of a granular structure favorable for the ingress of water.

The research is part of the search for short-term strategies for the structural regeneration of agricultural soils. The surface application of chicken litter showed a significant improvement in soil organic matter and other associated physical improvements in porosity, structure stability and compaction resistance.

These physical properties showed favorable changes in the short term and, if they persist over time, they could promote improvements in soil productivity and water and nutrient dynamics.

“This study allowed us to better understand the evolution of the structure in silty soils under direct sowing, especially in the upper centimeters that control water infiltration and water erosion,” said Gabioud, who pondered the possibility of regenerating the soil structure in the short term. term and promote sustainable soil management under continuous agriculture.

Currently, the INTA Paraná team analyzes the data on chemical and physico-chemical parameters that will complement the information collected so far. In addition, trials were carried out to evaluate other forms of conditioning of the chicken litter, such as pelleting.

Likewise, together with professionals from INTA Concepción del Uruguay, they prepare a document of recommendations for the storage and agronomic use of chicken litter. In this sense, together with the Entre Ríos Secretariat of the Environment, progress is being made in a project to characterize residues on farms and select guide analytical parameters to regulate agronomic use in soils in the province.