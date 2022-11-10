There is an immoral situation in our country, which is the great inequality in the face of illness and death. It is so present that it has not even provoked active and persistent social condemnation; It partially changed with the covid-19 pandemic, since it affected almost the entire society in a close, although differential way. We all suffer from the pandemic, but its presence demonstrated a heterogeneous profile among groups of people based on their socioeconomic conditions. In addition, this disease showed that only the public system was in a position to care for the hundreds of thousands of seriously ill patients and carry out mass vaccination, reaching the most inaccessible corners of the national territory.

These situations show us that we are facing the challenge of strengthening and improving the public health system. Although private care is growing in the interstices of public systems, due to its own profit-seeking logic, it cannot generate equality in a society marked by inequity such as Mexico’s.

In the field of health, to outline how to move towards greater equality in the face of illness and death, three different aspects must be analyzed: the provision of medical services; education, health promotion and prevention, and general improvement in living conditions. This sequence should be reversed in terms of its impact on the health conditions of the population, but when reasoning and intervening, people generally think and act the other way around. First, medical care, then the promotion and prevention effort and, finally and peripherally, living conditions. A current of health promotion has raised it in this way, but it has not penetrated sufficiently into the professional and social conscience.

On the other hand, medical care and the sphere of education, promotion and prevention are different, which is often forgotten. The policy of federalization and free medical services and medicines directly concerns medical care and is intended for patients, for those who seek medical science to help them not to suffer and to recover their normal social functioning or as normal as possible. These are the objectives of the IMSS Welfare OPD, the new decentralized public body, which will come into operation soon to federalize the services of the states that request it. His care model, published as a decree in the Official Journal of the Federation a few weeks ago, contains an approach on prevention and promotion as determining components of the health-disease process. It includes the establishment of health committees and the organization of the community to increase influence on the matter and those directly involved.

However, there are two major problems. One is that the infrastructure, equipment, medicines, and medical personnel have been unevenly distributed throughout the country and poorly financed for decades, particularly the social security institutions, despite the fact that the IMSS is the strongest pillar of the public health system. On the other hand, we have been in the sector for a long time talking about education, health promotion and prevention, but chronic-degenerative diseases continue to rise unstoppably in all age groups.

It is not about building a model in some office of a health institution or university, but rather it is necessary to have a model to operate the new approaches, which in turn is built from practice. In this aspect, it makes sense to start from the IMSS Welfare model, but without forgetting that it has been built and matured from the rural area. It would have great difficulty developing in urban areas, particularly suburban ones. In this context, having brought Cuban doctors to cover spaces not accepted by Mexican personnel is a success because they have been educated in the community and with the people.

But, above all, a deep cultural change is required that should start from all schools and those of health sciences. This cultural change begins with resignifying health and not seeing it only as the prelude to disease, but as a positive condition for “walking through life” and understanding that medicine has a sense of urgency for the population and is required by it before the spectrum of disease, suffering and death.