Fortunately, the debate on the repeal of the 2012 labor reform seems to have evolved towards the correction of its most negative aspects. After nine years since its implementation, and the experience of a new crisis, derived from the pandemic, we believe that it is necessary to preserve the central achievement of the 2012 reform: the consolidation of internal labor flexibility in companies. It is important that companies maintain the possibility of adapting to the economic cycle more easily, if possible through agreement with workers’ representatives, and thus reduce the incidence of layoffs as the main means of adjustment. In this sense, the modulated rationalization of dismissal costs, which must be maintained, has also been positive, not returning to the hegemony of inadmissibility or the administrative authorization of the EREs.

In principle, one might think that the results of the transformation into collective bargaining do not seem to have had a substantial change, since the hegemonic model of collective bargaining continues to be sectorial, with little adaptation to the agreement by the company. But, in our opinion, this does not mean that the reform is not effective in this dimension. In fact, it is possible that in a favorable economic cycle, such as that of recent years until the pandemic, companies have preferred to anchor themselves to the sectoral agreement, but knowing that when a shock negative may deviate from said sectoral collective agreement as the company one prevails.

That said, the economic and legal evaluation of the reform also shows some risks that we believe should be amended. The most significant is the possibility of a disproportionate wage devaluation in companies with a weak union presence, facilitated by decentralized collective bargaining, and the unilateral modification of contractual wage conditions without express quantitative limits. To avoid this risk of abusive devaluation, even more so in the midst of a new crisis that aggravates it, we propose to qualify some measures of the reform, and transfer flexibility to aspects other than salary, particularly working time, with four very improvement measures. concrete.

In the first place, the priority of the company agreement should be delimited to those with more than 50 workers with a committee, based on a sectoral salary, because, in this way, workers in small companies will be more protected against a possible devaluation excessive salary. This measure could also promote growth in the size of companies, a true weak point of the Spanish economy.

Secondly, quantitative and temporary limits should be articulated provided in the unilateral modification by the employer of wages, to avoid abusive decreases in purchasing power. Both measures should be complemented by the need to make the current regulation of irregular hourly distribution more flexible, based on production needs, and make a new ERTEs model structural, which will lead to further adjustments through the number of working hours, with social protection, than with salary.

Finally, the most notable deficiency in the application of the labor reform is its inability to reduce temporality and the pathological duality of our labor market. It would be possible, tactically, to retouch its content to correct this weakness, through the recovery of the compensation of 45 days salary / year of the previous inadmissibility of the dismissal in fraudulent temporary contracts, making the illegal temporary more expensive than the legal fixed and discouraging , therefore, the abuse of temporality. It would be convenient, in the same direction, to concentrate the flexible hours of part-time work only on permanent contracts. In any case, this proposal to improve the labor reform opens up the need to address, in depth, the future challenge of reducing our high precariousness at work, which has been proven to be a barrier to productivity growth.

Jesus Lahera Forteza is a professor of Labor Law at the Complutense University and Jose Ignacio Conde-Ruiz He is a professor of Fundamentals of Economic Analysis at the Complutense University and deputy director of FEDEA.