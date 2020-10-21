Behind the not party before the Alcorcón, the Sporty come home with the intention of get back your traditional fortress in El Toralín, where he has already missed six points this season. Bolo recovers Saúl and Ríos Reinabut it will continue not counting with his quarterback, Oscar Sielva, due to injury, or with Pascanu, who remains isolated in Romania after catching COVID-19. The problems to build the defense that the Berciano team had against him Cartagena They will not be repeated this Wednesday, since the technician again has Manu hernando to accompany Love in the center, while Paris Adot and Ríos Reina are outlined as lateral. In front Erik Moran will repeat as a couple of Larrea in the center and Bolo could insist on playing with three behind Yuri, in this case Curro, Pablo Valcarce and Doncel. The other option would be to return to 4-4-2 with Kaxe as a companion of the Brazilian in punta (follow the game live on AS.com).

For his part, Tenerife goes for more after having added the first point away from the Island, knowing that repeating the good match of Gijon, your chances of winning increase. Yes, Fran fernandez he warned that he will do rotations: a little to dose the legs and a little because those who are entering from the bench are contributing things. In this way, it will be very difficult to hit the eleven. What seems clearer is the goal and defense, where not much news is expected, despite the fact that Carlo Pomares drag some inconvenience muscles that questioned his presence in Gijón, although he finally completed the entire match.

The dance of names begins in the midfield and in the midfield, everything indicates that Fran Sol will continue to be the forward reference. In the double pivot, Ramon Folch could release ownership to give Aitor Sanz rest, while in the bands there are several candidates: Shashoua, Álex Bermejo, Jacobo or Nono. For the role of liaison with the ram I could repeat Vada or back to eleven Manu Apeh or Joselu.