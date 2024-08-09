Friday, August 9, 2024, 08:50



| Updated 22:02h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

More traffic than usual and without stopping in the middle of the summer season, after the residents of the Montezenia urbanisation closed the passage of Avenida La Luz a few months ago. A decision that has caused many to prefer to choose this valley as an alternative and thus reach the centre of Orihuela Costa.

A very busy stretch and from the CLARO coast district it is proposed to condition this dirt road, to enable an improvement of the road communication of the surroundings of the urbanizations of the south of the Orihuela coast, close to Lomas de Cabo Roig, with the center.

“An alternative solution to this closed road in Montezenia, which would consist of joining Ciprés Street with Montezenia-la Solana Avenue, crossing a section of about 250 metres of valley.” This is what Antonio Cerdán, former coordinator of the Orihuela Costa district mayors and leader of CLARO, says.

Fence installed by the residents of Montezenia to restrict access exclusively to residents.



Tony Seville





This valley receives cars, vans and motorcycles on a daily basis, despite the poor conditions it presents, as it facilitates quick access to the area where the Town Hall and commercial spaces are located, among others, and saving about five kilometers of travel, avoiding taking other options or the N-332.

Cars, motorcycles and even pedestrians gather in the valley, creating road safety problems.



Tony Seville





This initiative presented by the political party, “is well known since we were working on it eleven years ago, when we held the councillorship of the Coast. This suggested solution, which we believe would substantially improve traffic in the area, is a proposal that we included, like several others, in the electoral programme of the PP, thanks to the support agreement that CLARO signed before the municipal elections of 2023,” they clarify.