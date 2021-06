× Art: Joelto Mata

In Papo Antagonista, Claudio Dantas and Diego Amorim commented on the bill that loosens the Administrative Misconduct Law, which penalizes the misuse or misuse of public money and dishonest actions within the public administration. The Chamber approved this Tuesday (15) an emergency regime for the revision of the law.

