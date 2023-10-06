“You will not hear from us that artificial intelligence is a nuclear bomb that will destroy our industry.” The warning came from Francisco Asensi, advisor at Spain Audiovisual Hub and moderator of one of the tables that has raised the most expectations of the third edition of Iberseries & Platinum Industry, the meeting of audiovisual professionals that is being held in Madrid until this Friday. They didn’t go that far, but some components of the table did raise doubts and important challenges that still need to be answered regarding the use of this technology applied to the audiovisual production system.

The original title of the talk had put the Spanish screenwriters on a war footing: The AI ​​revolution for audiovisuals: virtual sets, predictive analysis, advanced recommendation systems, improvements applied to talent and scripts. And the description of the conference lit the flame: it would talk about the possibilities of generative artificial intelligence to create scripts, increase production value, accelerate schedules “and reduce costs.” The Spanish Screenwriters Union, ALMA, showed in X (the old Twitter) their “astonishment at this act with ‘sector leaders’ that blesses the properties of artificial intelligence as a script-creating and cost-reducing tool.” Iberseries & Platinum Industry used the same route to clarify this Wednesday that the talk would not focus on creative processes. The name of the round table and its description were retouched to eliminate references to scripts and cost reduction, although these were issues that overshadowed the debate.

More information

The use of artificial intelligence is one of the most delicate topics currently in the sector. It was one of the key points in the negotiation between the studios and the screenwriters in the recently ended strike, and has become one of the main battlehorses of the actors’ strike in the United States, still ongoing. The agreement that the scriptwriters signed imposes limits on its use in creation so that it does not replace the writers and is used only as a tool. But the application of artificial intelligence to the audiovisual sector goes beyond scripts.

At Accenture Spain, they estimate that 40% of a worker’s total hours could benefit from the application of artificial intelligence, as explained by Álvaro Manzano, general director of the Media Industry at the company. They also calculate that in the next five years, investment in these technologies will increase by 26% in companies. Manzano warned of some challenges that must be faced, especially related to ethics and data security, as these are collaborative models that must be fed with information. “Human intervention will always be necessary,” said the expert.

A panoramic image of the round table on the use of artificial intelligence in audiovisual production this Thursday at Iberseries & Platino Industria. Irene Meritxell

Some of the largest Spanish production companies already have departments that develop projects related to artificial intelligence. This is the case of Mediapro, which develops three paths, as explained by Mayte Hidalgo, head of the group’s Innovation and AI Center: transformation projects that allow the generation of new business models based on existing knowledge, automation projects to help professionals from different fields, and a continuous laboratory of work with new technologies. And all taking into account the necessary ethical framework: “We are in a moment in which we are building how we approach all this technological capacity. And those of us who are going to build it are the companies with our commitment,” says Hidalgo.

Santiago Yuste, director of Information Technology at Grupo Secuoya, pointed out two practical examples of the use of artificial intelligence applied to production processes. On the one hand, they use it to process and catalog the projects they receive, both scripts and audios and videos. “This way we minimize the time to identify projects of interest,” he says. Another example is its use to suggest places to shoot a new story: “Our location management system, based on the history we have, automatically proposes places to production,” which can allow us to reduce costs and minimize the times for launch a project.

Santiago Yuste, director of Information Technology at Grupo Secuoya, during this Thursday’s talk at Iberseries & Platino Industria. Irene Meritxell

Another application of these technologies was exemplified by Alexandra Falla, director of the Colombian Film Heritage Foundation, and is file processing. At its foundation they already use artificial intelligence in colorization processes, in increasing the quality of digitization, in subtitling processes and in the generation of metadata to catalog the material. But Falla warns that in several of these processes the intervention of people is essential, both in the coloring processes due to the necessary experience of the human eye, and in the review of subtitles to ensure that the context, uses and original idioms are preserved. .

Risks of “algorithmic culture”

The discordant voice at the table was that of José Manuel Lorenzo, president of DLO Producciones, who expressed his concern about the consequences that the use of artificial intelligence may bring if there is no appropriate “natural intelligence” behind it. He introduced in the talk the use of predictive systems on platforms to help make suggestions and proposals to viewers. “The fear is that the platforms will decide what content to make based on these predictive systems. That would curtail the creative capacity and that natural intelligence to which I appeal,” says the producer. “Am I going to trust what a computer tells me about the locations of my series? No, I would have to go and see them with the director, visit them, see if they can work…” he argues. “When Hollywood screenwriters and actors have stopped the industry for so long, and one of the things was where artificial intelligence takes us… When the river sounds, it carries water. You have to look at artificial intelligence carefully. “I’m looking at her with sunglasses,” adds Lorenzo.

A moment from the talk on artificial intelligence by Iberseries & Platino Industria this Thursday at the Cineteca de Matadero in Madrid. Irene Meritxell

Regarding the risk of the “algorithmic culture” being imposed and the danger of “uniforming the contents” raised by the moderator of the table, Álvaro Manzano stated: “Improperly used artificial intelligence is going to increase mediocrity and we will think that the result is consistent. It is based on the data we have given it, and there is important training work behind it. How we use it will depend on where it takes us.” “It’s not that creativity is going to be curtailed, it’s that instead of putting it into practice for nine months, let’s put it into practice for six,” argued Santiago Yuste. “It can help in many production systems, streamline and improve processes. The problem is when we get into the topic of creativity, which continues to be human, open, free, and not so directed and predictive,” Lorenzo added, once again putting doubts about the use of this technology on the table. And he added: “I am worried that they direct the production, that they tell us what we have to do. Artificial intelligence systems are very predictive, but people do not know what they want, they know what they want from what they know, but they do not know what they do not know they may want. And that is where the creator advances.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.