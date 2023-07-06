Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

The climate activist Greta Thunberg has to answer in court for not following police orders. She took part in a climate protest.

Malmö – Probably the most prominent climate activist in the climate movement is Greta Thunberg. She takes part in climate protests around the world, such as in Lützerath. In Norway, too, she has already demonstrated against Munich wind turbines. Now Thunberg has to go to court. The reason for this is a protest action in Malmö, Sweden, in which the 20-year-old did not follow the instructions of the police to leave the place. If convicted, she could even face a prison sentence.

Greta Thunberg has to go to court: refusal of police instructions

On Wednesday (5 July), prosecutors announced that charges would be brought against a young woman for refusing to follow police instructions to leave the place at the climate protest in Malmö. This is Thunberg, as a spokeswoman for the German Press Agency confirmed. First, the southern Swedish newspaper reported Sydsvenskan about it. According to information from those around her, the 20-year-old herself could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

Police officers carry climate activist Greta Thunberg away from a protest in Malmo. © Johan Nilsson/IMAGO

In June, Thunberg from Stockholm took part in a climate protest lasting several days in the oil port of Malmö, in which, among other things, tankers with oil were prevented from leaving the port. The environmental protection group “Ta tillbaka framtiden” (Take back the future) had organized the protest against the use of fossil fuels. She herself reported on the protest on social networks. Among other things, she shared a picture of herself in front of a truck, holding a sign that reads “Jag blockerar tankbilar” (I’m blocking tankers).

Greta Thunberg has to go to court: imprisonment theoretically possible

As the disruption of traffic according to Sydsvenskan had become too large, the police asked the demonstrators to sit apart on a lawn. Some of the activists complied, but several did not. These were carried away by the police. Photos show how Thunberg was also carried away by the police. According to the newspaper, she is now expected to appear before the Malmö District Court at the end of July.

Under Swedish criminal law, “failing to obey police orders” can theoretically be punished with up to six months in prison. According to the responsible prosecutor Charlotte Ottesen, these types of allegations usually lead to fines. (vk/dpa/afp)

.